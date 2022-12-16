Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 39.9 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Diagnostic Imaging Market ” By Product (Ultrasound Imaging Systems, X-Ray Imaging Systems), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Diagnostic Imaging Market size was valued at USD 26.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 39.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Overview

Diagnostic imaging is a non-invasive diagnostic technique that includes various imaging technologies such as X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and ultrasonography. It assists the healthcare workers in making correct diagnostic diseases to choose the disease treatment. These imaging techniques can accurately predict the reason behind many disorders without the need to access the patient’s body as needed in invasive diagnostic methods. Modern technologies such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and ultrasonography have higher accuracy for better diagnosis of the patient’s condition.

The major driver for the diagnostic imaging market is the growing geriatric population in the world. The complications related to many chronic diseases are increasing which is increasing the demand for diagnostic imaging technologies for better visualization of the condition. The market is also being pushed by government and private sector investment. The geriatric population is much more susceptible to chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, and dementia, which can only be diagnosed accurately using diagnostic imaging techniques. With the growing prevalence of these conditions, the demand for imaging techniques is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Diagnostic Imaging Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Diagnostic Imaging Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Group, Hitachi Medical Systems, Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Boston Scientific, EsaoteSpA, Canon Inc., Boston Scientific, Samsung Medison, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Diagnostic Imaging Market into Product, End User, and Geography.

Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Product Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Ultrasound Imaging Systems X-Ray Imaging Systems Others

Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



