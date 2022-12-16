Clayton Thelen Joins Becknell Industrial as Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial announced today that it has hired Clay Thelen as Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. As part of Becknell’s succession plan, Clay’s appointment comes upon Matt Cohoat’s retirement after a distinguished tenure as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Matt will transition the Chief Financial Officer role to Clay and work as a Senior Advisor during the transition throughout 2023.



A veteran of the commercial real estate industry, Clay has extensive experience in the areas of acquisitions, capital markets, accounting, and financial planning and analysis. Clay has held financial leadership positions in commercial real estate, including Chief Financial Officer and Secretary at Agree Realty Corporation, a publicly traded REIT and Chief Financial Officer at AJ Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm. Clay holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Michigan State University, a Master of Science in Accounting from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Clay’s background and prior success as a CFO in a public company in the real estate sector, make Clay a great fit for Becknell as we continue to expand our platform. We look forward to transitioning him into the CFO role and congratulate Matt on his transition to retirement,” said Mark Shapland, Becknell's President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I am honored to be joining the Becknell team. Becknell has a long-standing reputation for value creation and relationship-driven success. I look forward to working with the team to continue to grow and expand the Becknell platform,” said Clay Thelen.

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 195 properties totaling nearly 35 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com .