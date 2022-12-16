Tire Cord Fabrics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 7.22 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “Tire Cord Fabrics Market” By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Rayon, and Others), By Tire Type (Radial Tires and Bias Tires), By Application (OEM and Replacement), and By Geography.
As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Tire Cord Fabrics Market size was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.22 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2019 to 2026.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25883
Browse in-depth TOC on “Tire Cord Fabrics Market”
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Overview
Tire cord fabrics, a type of reinforcing material used to keep tires in shape and support vehicle weight, are made from high-quality yarns. The high-quality nylon and polyester yarns are polymerized, spun, and then twisted in S and Z twists before being woven into fabrics. Polyester-based chord tire fabrics provide high dimensional stability, excellent heat resistance, and controllability and are used in radial tires for passenger cars. Nylon-based chord tire fabrics offer high tensile strength and outstanding resistance to impact.
The market has a chance to expand due to rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly tire cord fabrics and rising vehicle usage. Growing R&D spending, recent advancements in environmentally friendly chord tire fabrics, and rising radial tire demand are some of the factors anticipated to propel market expansion over the coming years.
Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.
Key Players
The “Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are Junma Group, Saba Tire Cord Company, Glanzstoff Industries, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd., Kian Cord Co., Sohrab Group, Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd., Shandong Helon Polytex Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., and Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.
Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Tire Cord Fabrics Market into Material, Tire Type, Application, and Geography.
- Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Material
- Nylon
- Polyester
- Rayon
- Others
- Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Tire Type
- Radial Tires
- Bias Tires
- Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Application
- OEM
- Replacement
- Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- North America
Browse Related Reports:
Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Type (Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles), By Geography, And Forecast
Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market By Application (Heavy Duty Truck Tires, OTR Tires), By Geography, And Forecast
Tires Market By Product (Diagonal Tires, Radial Tires), By Application (Passenger Car/ Light Truck, Commercial Tires (Trucks), By Geography, And Forecast
Ultra High Performance Tire Market By Type (OEM, Replacement), By Application (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Sports Car), By Geography, And Forecast
10 Largest Tire Manufacturers cruising through the roads
Visualize Tire Cord Fabrics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.