Tire Cord Fabrics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 7.22 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Tire Cord Fabrics Market ” By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Rayon, and Others), By Tire Type (Radial Tires and Bias Tires), By Application (OEM and Replacement), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Tire Cord Fabrics Market size was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.22 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Overview

Tire cord fabrics, a type of reinforcing material used to keep tires in shape and support vehicle weight, are made from high-quality yarns. The high-quality nylon and polyester yarns are polymerized, spun, and then twisted in S and Z twists before being woven into fabrics. Polyester-based chord tire fabrics provide high dimensional stability, excellent heat resistance, and controllability and are used in radial tires for passenger cars. Nylon-based chord tire fabrics offer high tensile strength and outstanding resistance to impact.

The market has a chance to expand due to rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly tire cord fabrics and rising vehicle usage. Growing R&D spending, recent advancements in environmentally friendly chord tire fabrics, and rising radial tire demand are some of the factors anticipated to propel market expansion over the coming years.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are Junma Group, Saba Tire Cord Company, Glanzstoff Industries, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd., Kian Cord Co., Sohrab Group, Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd., Shandong Helon Polytex Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., and Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Tire Cord Fabrics Market into Material, Tire Type, Application, and Geography.

Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Material Nylon Polyester Rayon Others

Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Tire Type Radial Tires Bias Tires

Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Application OEM Replacement

Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



