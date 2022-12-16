In Uzbekistan, Voltalia wins 123-megawatt Uch-Uchak solar project

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, expands in Uzbekistan.

In July 2022 Voltalia entered a tender, sponsored by the World Bank through the IFC Scaling Solar Program, for a new solar plant in Uch-Uchak in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan. Voltalia has been notified by the Government of Uzbekistan that it has submitted the winning bid for this new 123-megawatt plant (100 megawatts AC).

The proposed site is located near the Turkmen border in the western Uzbek province of Khorezm, around 150 kilometres southeast from the provincial capital Urgentch and around 900 kilometres west of the nation’s capital Tashkent. The solar plant will use the latest available technology, with high performance bi-facial panels mounted on trackers. With commissioning scheduled for 2024, the contract will include the design, construction, financing, ownership, operation and maintenance of the power plant and the design, financing and construction of the purchaser interconnection facilities.

This investment will be financed by project debt and will be supported by the leading development finance institutions in the region. Uzbekistan’s renewables deployment plan targets the development of 12 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity by 2030 and this investment in Khorezm will contribute to reaching the ambitious targets set by the Uzbek government.

“Following the signing of an innovative partnership agreement with the Government of Uzbekistan in November, we are extremely pleased to have won this 123-megawatt solar tender today. Uzbekistan will be one of Voltalia’s key markets going forward and we are proud to support the country in reaching its ambitious 2030 targets, substantially increasing the country’s renewable electricity production and its energy independence” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2022 revenues on January 25, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Loris Daougabel

Email: ldaougabel@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 16

Attachment