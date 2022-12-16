DEINOVE - Update on the Receivership Proceedings

English French

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, announces that, in the context of the receivership proceedings (“procédure de redressement judiciaire”) opened on November 7, 2022, the Montpellier Commercial Court has met on December 16, 2022, and postponed the examination of the case to January 13, 2023. The continuation of the observation period (“période d'observation”) was requested by the bodies of the proceedings and the company DEINOVE.



In the context of the implementation of disposal proceedings, the deadline for the submission of bids to the court-appointed receiver (“administrateur judiciaire”) has been set for January 9, 2023, at noon.

Press releases will continue to be issued on a regular basis as the receivership proceedings progress.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infection, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has 45 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

CONTACTS

Investors



Mario Alcaraz



Chief Financial and Administrative Officer



+33 (0)4 48 19 01 00



ir@deinove.com



Media



ATCG Partners



+33 (0)9 81 87 46 72



communication@deinove.com

Attachment