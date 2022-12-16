SIRIOS: Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announces that all the resolutions that were presented at the annual and special meeting yesterday were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the appointment of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Stock Option Plan.



Shareholders elected Luc Cloutier, François Auclair, Guy Le Bel, Dominique Doucet and Colinda Parent to the Board of Directors with an approval rating between 97.6 % to 98.4 %. More than 30% of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting held after the meeting, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-elected as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company while Mr. Dominique Doucet and Luc Cloutier were re-elected as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board respectively. Mme Colinda Parent and Mr. François Auclair and Guy Le Bel were also appointed as members of the audit committee and the governance, environment, health and safety committee.

Options grant

During the same meeting, the Board of Directors has granted 3,325,000 stock options under its Stock Option Incentive Plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.07 per share. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

