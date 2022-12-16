ANGUILLA LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL CONTEST “LOVE, ANGUILLA” THIS DECEMBER 15, 2022

The Valley, Anguilla, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is inviting everyone to feel the love and celebrate romance in paradise. The international contest, “Love, Anguilla”, offers consumers a unique opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind, romantic luxury getaway for two to the island of romance, the preferred destination for celebrity weddings and romantic rendezvous.

Anguilla is renowned for her 33 breathtaking beaches, turquoise waters and world-class cuisine. A candlelit dinner under the stars, a horseback ride beneath a crimson sunset, a daylong spa treatment or offroad expedition that leads to awe-inspiring views – Anguilla offers all this and more.

The exciting “Love, Anguilla” Contest launched internationally on December 15, 2022 and runs through January 22, 2023. Entry requirements are easy -- all you have to do is enter to win at https://bit.ly/3G4PPWp .

One lucky winner will receive:

A five-day, four-night stay in a King Garden Suite at Zemi Beach House Anguilla, including a full breakfast buffet for two (2) daily

A 50-minute custom massage treatment for two (2) at the Zemi Thai House Spa

A lunch for two (2) at Scilly Cay

A dinner for two (2) at Julian’s at Quintessence Hotel

Two (2) economy-class round-trip airline tickets to Anguilla

A Moke airport pick-up and transportation to the hotel on arrival

Transportation on departure

The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023. The trip may be redeemed from February 15th, 2023 – December 15th, 2023, with select blackout travel dates for all major holidays and peak travel periods.

“Anguilla is synonymous with Romance -- our visitors fall in love with our island and our people, returning year after year with their families and loved ones,” stated Stacey Liburd, ATB Director of Tourism. “We are all romantics at heart, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to position our island as the epitome of romance, introduce Anguilla to an international audience, and reward a lucky consumer with the ultimate romantic vacation experience.”

The “Love, Anguilla” contest is an international campaign, targeting audiences both general and specific, and will be promoted with engaging creative on Facebook, Instagram, Instagram stories, Twitter and the Google Display Network.

To enter the contest, click here: https://bit.ly/3G4PPWp

For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.

