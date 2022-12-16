Investor Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announces Investigation of Potential Fiduciary Duty Claims on Behalf of Former Stockholders of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for investors, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of stockholders of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (“Power & Digital”), a special purpose acquisition company (i.e. “SPAC”), in connection to its merger with Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) (the “Merger”) that was completed on January 20, 2022.



If you have suffered a net loss from your investment in Power & Digital (now Core Scientific) and did not exercise your redemption right prior to the Merger’s completion, and wish to participate or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7278 or via email at investigations@lowey.com, or CLICK HERE.

