Company calendar 2023

Company announcement



December 16, 2022

Announcement No 17/2022





Nilfisk A/S, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2023:





February 23 Annual Report 2022 March 23 Annual General Meeting May 17 Interim Report Q1 2023 August 18 Interim Report Q2 2023 November 16 Interim Report Q3 2023





Nilfisk A/S expects to release its financial results around 07.30 am (CET) on the indicated dates.





For investor enquiries

Elisabeth Klintholm, Head of Investor Relations, +45 2555 6337



For media enquiries

Allan Jørgensen, Head of Media Relations, +45 2849 4465



About Nilfisk

Nilfisk was founded in 1906 by the Danish engineer P.A. Fisker. Today the company is a world leading global provider of professional cleaning equipment and services. More than 90 percent of sales are for professionals while the remaining part of the business aimed at consumers cover floorcare equipment, vacuum cleaners, and high-pressure washers.

Nilfisk’s products and services are sold in more than 100 countries and produced at 10 manufacturing sites across the globe. Main facilities are in US, Mexico, Hungary, Italy, and China. A total of 4,900 employees secured a revenue of 994.9 mEUR in 2021. The largest single marked is USA covering 25% of revenue in 2021 followed by Germany (12%), France (11%), UK (5%) and Denmark (5%).





