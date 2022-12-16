Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation Supports Families and the Homeless During This Critical Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation will continue its support of Los Angeles families and homeless residents during the economic crisis that has hit Southern California. Many residents have felt the pinch, leaving them without the means to provide a Christmas dinner. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and the foundation staff are preparing for a large turnout for the multi-city Annual 1000 Turkey Giveaway, with public venues in the cities of Compton and Paramount beginning on Dec. 17, 2022.

The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation will also visit the Skid Row community over the next few days to bring clothing, shoes, food and gifts for the kids. The Allen Family and the Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care staff, for over 20 years, has pursued giving to the community and lending a helping hand to anyone who is in need. Residents who seek information about the upcoming Annual 1000 Turkey Giveaway, and other multiple giveaways sponsored by the foundation, can visit the website Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation to sign up.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen states: "I believe we will eventually find a solution, until that time, I will do my best to support our homeless population. I believe we are all one step away from finding ourselves in this condition"

Dr. Allen and his family (#allenfamilyunity) play unique roles from Los Angeles to Mississippi, serving many communities, showing empathy towards those in dire need across the United States while being impactful to a large social media audience. Dr. Allen can be found on all social media platforms @DrAllenLA.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care facilities, located throughout Southern California. For over 20 years, Dr. Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, have centered their commitment to the communities of Los Angeles. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen organization has been a legendary pillar in the community during tough times. Dr. Allen ran as a candidate in the 2022 race for California Insurance Commissioner in the June primary.

