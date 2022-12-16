Frequency Electronics Schedules Conference Call for Tuesday December 20, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET; Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Financial Results; and Delays Issuing Earning Release and Filing Related Form 10-Q

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold its conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Frequency Electronics is delaying the issuance of its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022, and the filling of its related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The delay is related to the identification of errors in the presentation and calculation of contract assets and contract liabilities in the audited consolidated financial statements as of April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021, which were included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 14, 2022 (the “Prior Filing”). Specifically, the Prior Filing did not include a note to the financial statements explaining that the Company had amended its presentation of contract assets and contract liabilities for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, from a net basis presentation to a gross basis presentation, as required by United States generally accepted accounting principles. Aside from this missing explanatory note to the consolidated financial statements and immaterial adjustments to correct a calculation error with respect to the presentation and disclosure of contract assets and contract liabilities for year ended April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021, in the Prior Filing, as detailed below, no other changes, adjustments or revisions will be made to the Prior Filing. With respect to the immaterial adjustments, contract assets and contract liabilities should have been reduced by $1.1 million as of April 30, 2022 and increased by $1.8 million as of April 30, 2021 on the consolidated balance sheets; contract assets should have been increased by $2.9 million for the year ended April 30, 2022 and decreased by $2.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2021 on the consolidated statements of cash flows; and contract liabilities should have been decreased by $2.9 million for the year ended April 30, 2022 and increased by $2.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2021 on the consolidated statements of cash flows. Accordingly, the restatement of the Prior Filing will reflect the following adjustments:

April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 As Filed Adjustment Revised As Filed Adjustment Revised Consolidated Balance Sheets: Contract Assets $ 9,977 $ (1,120 ) $ 8,857 $ 12,640 $ 1,820 $ 14,460 Total Current Assets 57,130 (1,120 ) 56,010 59,371 1,820 61,191 Total Assets 85,880 (1,120 ) 84,760 96,708 1,820 98,528 Contract Liabilities 12,218 (1,120 ) 11,098 10,692 1,820 12,512 Total Current Liabilities 22,981 (1,120 ) 21,861 18,789 1,820 20,609 Total Liabilities 39,192 (1,120 ) 38,072 41,299 1,820 43,119 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows: Changes in Operating Assets & Liabilities Contract Assets $ 2,306 $ 2,940 $ 5,246 $ (2,180 ) $ (2,315 ) $ (4,495 ) Contract Liabilities 1,526 (2,940 ) (1,414 ) 7,185 2,315 9,500 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,036 - 4,036 12,157 - 12,157

Due to these errors, the Prior Filing should no longer be relied upon. Additionally, as a result of these errors, the Company determined that material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting existed as of April 30, 2022, and continued to exist as of July 31, 2022. Accordingly, the Company management’s previous reports on internal control over financial reporting and the evaluation of its disclosure controls and procedures as of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2022, should also no longer be relied upon.

The Company will file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the SEC, which allows the Company to extend the deadline to file its Form 10-Q by up to five calendar days. The Company plans to promptly amend and restate its Prior Filing.

Preliminary Second Quarter Financial Results

The Company does not believe that the errors discussed above impact the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022. Accordingly, while the Company is still reviewing and finalizing its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, it is able to provide certain preliminary results.

The Company expects to report the following for the three months ended October 31, 2022:

revenues of approximately $9.0 million, as compared to revenues of approximately $12.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and revenues of approximately $8.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022;



operating loss of approximately $2.3 million, as compared to operating income of approximately $303,000 for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and operating loss of approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022; and



a net loss of approximately $2.3 million, as compared to net income of approximately $497,000 for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and a net loss of approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022.

Additionally, the Company expects to report consolidated funded backlog of approximately $56 million as of October 31, 2022, as compared to approximately $40 million as of April 30, 2022 and as of July 31, 2022.

These are preliminary results based on current expectations and are still under review and subject to change. Actual results may differ.

Conference Call for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET

The second quarter financial results conference call is being webcast by Webcast@issuersdirect.com and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s web site at www.freqelec.com . Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing 888-506-0062. International callers may dial 973-528-0011. Callers should provide participant access code: 113502 or ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at 877-481-4010 (domestic), or 919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 47314). Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through March 19, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

