TRANSUNION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TransUnion on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against TransUnion on November 30, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of TransUnion have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TransUnion is the subject of a 2017 consent order issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"). Despite the consent order, the CFPB announced it was filing a lawsuit against TransUnion, related parties, and former executives on April 12, 2022. The CFPB said in a press release, “TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law. …TransUnion’s leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully.” The Company could also face another investigation of its business practices with consumers.

