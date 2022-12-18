Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of ELVT, IMGO, SHBI, and MLVF

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ELVT to an affiliate of Park Cities Asset Management LLC for $1.87 per share.

If you are an ELVT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IMGO to Merck for $36.00 per share in cash.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SHBI and The Community Financial Corporation whereby holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of SHBI common stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MLVF to First Bank for 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash

