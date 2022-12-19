Shampoo Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT) Market to Reach $150.2 Million by 2030 - Report Explores Largest Markets for Anti-Hair Fall Shampoos & Rapid Rise in Hair Care Trends

Newark, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shampoo zinc pyrithione (ZPT) market was estimated at around USD 106.8 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 3.9% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 150.2 million by 2030.



Shampoo Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT) Market: Overview



Pyrithione zinc, also called zinc pyrithione or dandruff, is an antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antifungal substance that can be used to treat psoriasis of the scalp, acne, and seborrheic dermatitis. Yeast growth, a major contributor to dandruff, can be inhibited by it. Pyrithione zinc, as its name suggests, is formed from the chemical element zinc and is utilized in a number of hair and skin care products. Many popular anti-dandruff shampoos contain zinc pyrithione shampoo. It is fungus, bacteria, and germs that can cause an itchy, flaky scalp can be killed by its antifungal, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties.



Growth Factors



The prevalence of additional dangerous substances, extended exposure to sunlight or UV rays, unhealthy eating patterns, unhygienic environments, and bad eating habits are all factors in the rise of hair-related diseases. Because of these developments, manufacturers have begun to release innovative products like potent medicinal shampoos which include ZPT ingredients. In addition, persistent dandruff, fungal diseases of the scalp, and itchy, flaky scalp are all treated with these shampoos. Zinc Pyrithione reduces dandruff by preventing fungus from growing on the scalp. Additionally, it possesses anti-inflammatory qualities that help to calm the scalp and lessen irritability. Young people's growing interest in the release of novel, cutting-edge medicated shampoos is driving up demand for goods. Due to the many benefits that these products offer, people of all ages are being encouraged to address their hair-related problems. Consequently, the market is being driven by the demand for this product over the foreseeable future. Greater attention is being paid to these items as a result of growing understanding of how important good hair is and how it can help define a person's personality. Due to the successful outcomes they deliver, medicated shampoos are ultimately growing in popularity and consumer preference.



The middle-class populations in developing nations like China, India, and Brazil are also having more discretionary income, which is allowing consumers to spend more on ZPT shampoo products. Due to consumers' varied hair concerns over the past few years, a number of brands have emerged quickly, and innovative product offers have positively benefited the growth of the shampoo market.



With the help of the active component zinc pyrithione, dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis have been successfully cured (ZPT). It has become the most widely used chemical for that purpose, and its use has expanded to include other skin benefits like skin hygiene. Zinc pyrithione has antifungal properties that help to reduce the number of fungi that can lead to swelling and scaling, also known as dandruff in the medical community. Due to the antifungal, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties, dandruff is halted at its source. Since dandruff is specifically brought on by an overgrowth of fungus and yeast living on the scalp, one can lessen the fungal buildup on the scalp and reduce the inflammation that results in dandruff by incorporating zinc pyrithione. Hence, the rising concerns related to hair is driving the ZPT shampoo during the forecast period.



Segmental Overview



The market for shampoo zinc pyrithione (ZPT) market is segmented into the age group, and distribution channel. The adult segment is anticipated to hold major share in the shampoo zinc pyrithione (ZPT) market by age group during the forecast period. Adults are generally concerned with their hair difficulties, which include dandruff and irritation brought on by outside airborne dust particles.



According to the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. Selecting a product from a supermarket has several advantages because it is convenient and offers a significant savings over alternatives. It is a good place to purchase ZNT shampoos because it allows for brand comparison and late-night shopping.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the shampoo zinc pyrithione (ZPT) market. India makes up a sizeable share of personal care product consumption in the Asia Pacific region, but China is the industry's main market there. Due to the rising demand for the product from the Asia Pacific beauty and personal care market, particularly South Korea, which is anticipated to rise during the projected period, the market is speeding even more. The demand for these goods in this region is being driven by rising disposable income among consumers in developing nations like China and India and growing awareness among people of the need of maintaining healthy hair and scalps. One of the major producers of anti-dandruff shampoos that address sensitive scalp conditions in India is Himalaya Company.



North American market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising personal hygiene awareness and the accessibility of a wide range of goods.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Million Shampoo zinc pyrithione (ZPT) Market CAGR 3.9% Segments Covered By Age Group

By Distribution Channel

List of the prominent players in the Global Shampoo zinc pyrithione (ZPT) market:



• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Sanitized AG

• Zhejiang Regen Chemical Co., Ltd.

• L'Oréal S.A

• Unilever Plc

• Kao Corp

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Shiseido Co. Ltd



The global Shampoo zinc pyrithione (ZPT) market is segmented as follows:



By Age Group



• Adults

• Pediatrics

• Neonates



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



About the report:

The global Shampoo Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT) market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

