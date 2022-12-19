Composite Coatings Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1613.65 Million in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Composite Coatings Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Composite Coatings Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing demand for composite coatings for anti-corrosion and self-lubrication in the transportation industry and anti-corrosion and chemical resistance in the oil & gas industry.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Composite Coatings Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Technique Type (Laser Melt Injection, Brazing, Electroless Plating, and Others),

(Laser Melt Injection, Brazing, Electroless Plating, and Others), By Application Type (Anti-Corrosion, UV Protection, Thermal Protection, and Others),

(Anti-Corrosion, UV Protection, Thermal Protection, and Others), By End-Use Industry Type (Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Oil & Gas, and Others),

(Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Oil & Gas, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Composite Coatings Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as anti-corrosion, UV protection, thermal protection, and others. Composite coatings for the anti-corrosion application occupy a major chunk of the market owing to their remarkable properties, such as uniform coating thickness, precision, and consistency, and likewise. On account of these features, they are utilized in large volumes in industries such as industrial, transportation, and oil & gas.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The market is segmented as transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, oil & gas, and others. The transportation end-use industry has been estimated as the fastest-growing segment in the composite coatings market. Composite coatings offer numerous features comprising uniform coating thickness, accuracy, stiffness, and consistency in comparison to powder coatings, because of which they are utilized in various end-use industries.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for composite coatings during the forecast period. The prime factors contributing to its growth are the increasing demand from the transportation and aerospace & defense industries. These advanced coatings are employed for the different equipment used in these industries as they offer uniform coating thickness, accuracy, stiffness, and consistency, leading to low-maintenance cost, which is essentially required. Asia-Pacific and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities in the coming five years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Composite Coatings Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

A.W. Chesterton Company

KC Jones Plating Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

OM Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Poeton Industries Ltd.

Nickel Composite Coatings, Inc.

Surteckariya Co., Ltd.

Sharretts Plating Company

Walter Hunger GmbH & Co. Kg.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Composite Coatings Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

