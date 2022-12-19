ALTAVA Group to Join Forces With MetaverseWorld

Singapore, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAVA Group, a luxury fashion Metaverse that brings culture-defining household brands into the Web3, has announced its official partnership with Metaverse World, a subsidiary of Netmarble F&C. Metaverse World is a blockchain infrastructure designed to popularize the Web 3.0 era, providing a platform and infrastructure that continues to evolve to build trust-based scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-use applications.

ALTAVA Group will allocate 1,000 BAGC characters to Metaverse World and will develop the ALTAVA x BAGC golf experience in their Metaverse. In addition, BAGC costumes will be provided when BAGC NFTs are purchased on Metaverse World's 『FNCY』 platform. For their version of BAGC NFTs, Metaverse World will offer unique utilities, and Altava will be able to create virtual spaces there for upcoming projects.



BAGC NFTs are a derivative of BAYC’s (Bored Ape Yacht Club) IP. One of the most unique utilities built into the BAGC NFT is the ability for the owners to exclusively order golf-themed merchandise with the logo of the specific BAGC NFT IP they own. These products include anything from visors to suits to footwear to golf clubs and even golf balls.



About ALTAVA Group:

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a high-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (World of You), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.



ALTAVA Group Website: www.altava.com

ALTAVA Group Announcement Telegram: https://t.me/altavaofficial

ALTAVA Group Telegram Chat: https://t.me/altavachat

ALTAVA Group Discord: discord.gg/altava

ALTAVA Group Twitter: twitter.com/altavagroup

ALTAVA Group Medium: medium.com/@altavagroup

ALTAVA Group Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/altavagroup

ALTAVA Group Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/altava

ALTAVA Group Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/altavagroup/

ALTAVA Group Japan Telegram: https://t.me/altavajapan

ALTAVA Group Japan Twitter: https://twitter.com/altavagroupjp



About Metaverse World:

Metaverse World’s ecosystem aims to grow into a digital content platform in the Web 3.0 era that links the value of reality on its own mainnet. In addition to the successful transition of content, such as games, culture, art, and sports, MetaverseWorld will also serve as a channel to mediate and connect future digital content and services, such as metaverse, that will emerge in the future.



FNCY Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@fncy_official

GrandCross: MeTaWorld Youtube: https://youtu.be/36TkQ1KC8oA

Metaverse World Website: https://www.fncy.world/

Metaverse World Telegram: https://t.me/FNCY_Official

MetaverseWorld Medium: https://medium.com/fncy

MetaverseWorld Twitter: https://twitter.com/FNCYofficial