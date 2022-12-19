Composite Decking & Railing Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.58 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Composite Decking & Railing Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Composite Decking & Railing Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

High demand for capped composites in the U.S., Germany and the emerging economies, such as the Middle East, Brazil and China.

The rising construction industry in these countries is fueling the market.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Composite Decking & Railing Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Capped Composites, Uncapped Composites),

(Capped Composites, Uncapped Composites), By Resin Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others),

(Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), By Application Type (Residential, Non-Residential),

(Residential, Non-Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Composite Decking & Railing Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as capped composites and uncapped composites. The market is primarily governed by the capped composites segment, owing to their characteristics, such as confrontation to breakage, decomposing, development of mold & mildew, and color diminishing.

Capped composites also deliver ultra-low maintenance cost and premium aesthetics against natural wood decking & railing products. They are extensively employed in the residential and non-residential applications, owing to their physical properties.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as residential and non-residential sectors. The non-residential application segment is estimated to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. The characteristics presented by composite decking & railing, such as confrontation to thermal expansion and contraction when uncovered to sunlight, resistance to splinter & rot and likewise, are beneficial in application areas, such as marinas, docks, patios, pool areas, hotels and resorts.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is the largest consumer of composite decking & railing. The U.S., Germany, and China are the growth engines of the market. The Middle Eastern region within the RoW region is expected to depict the highest growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growth of the construction industry and the ameliorating financial condition in the region which has triggered an increase in the demand for composite decking & railing.

COVID-19 Impact on the Composite Decking & Railing Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Axion International, Inc.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (AERT)

Fiberon LLC

Green Bay Decking, LLC

Integrity Composites LLC

Tamko Building Products, Inc.

Timbertech

UPM Biocomposites

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Composite Decking & Railing Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

