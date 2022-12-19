Dry Construction Market is Projected to Reach US$ 95 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Dry Construction Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Dry Construction Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing population.

Higher GDP rate

Increasing purchasing power in developing economies.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Dry Construction Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Supporting Framework, Boarding),

(Supporting Framework, Boarding), By Material Type (Plasterboard, Wood, Metal, Plastic, and Others),

(Plasterboard, Wood, Metal, Plastic, and Others), By System Type (Ceiling System, Wall System, Flooring System, and Others), By Application Type (Residential, Non-Residential),

(Ceiling System, Wall System, Flooring System, and Others), (Residential, Non-Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Dry Construction Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as supporting framework and boarding. The supporting framework segment held the larger share of the market in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. They offer a wide range of advantageous properties such as fire protection, sound installation, and stability, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Market Trends by Material Type

The market is segmented as plasterboard, wood, metal, plastic, and others. The plasterboard segment dominates the market, owing to the increasing demand for plasterboard in construction applications. Further, they can be installed easily and aid in speeding up the construction process.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well the as fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, increasing population, income and rising spending power of the people, new construction projects, and fast implementation of construction sites in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Dry Construction Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Xella Group

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Etex Group

Fletcher Building Limited

Boral Limited

CSR Limited

Knauf Gips KG

Panel Rey

Pabco Gypsum

