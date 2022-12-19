Polymer Blends and Alloys Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Polymer Blends and Alloys Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Polymer Blends and Alloys Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand from various end-use industries.

Gradual shift from traditional polymers to blends and alloys.

Growing interest towards polymers with superior combination of properties at affordable price.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Polymer Blends and Alloys Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (PC-based Blends and Alloys, PPO/PPE-based Blends and Alloys, and Others),

(PC-based Blends and Alloys, PPO/PPE-based Blends and Alloys, and Others), By Application Type (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Others),

(Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Polymer Blends and Alloys Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as PC-based blends and alloys, PPO/PPE-based blends and alloys, and others. PC-based blends and alloys dominated the market in 2021, and are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. High performance of polycarbonate thermoplastics, well known for their strength, toughness, and optical transparency makes them a perennial choice in various applications for a wide range of industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction.

They are largely used with various polymer blends such as PC/PBT, PC/PE, PC/ABS, PC/PE, PC/PET, etc. for improving their limiting factors such as chemical functionality, melt viscosity, and hydrophobicity.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as automotive, electronics, consumer goods and others. The automotive segment dominates the market, driven by the ability of polymer blends and alloys to achieve weight reductions, cost savings, and deliver impressive mechanical and chemical properties as desired by the industry. Electrical & electronics is also likely to offer sizeable opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India, being the key countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The region has a greater number of players and has comparatively high competition when compared to the developed western economies. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Polymer Blends and Alloys Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation

A. Schulman

BASF SE

CHI MEI Corporation

Covestro AG

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

JSR Corporation

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics

SABIC

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Polymer Blends and Alloys Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

