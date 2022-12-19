Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
12.12.2022132 00074.189 792 037
13.12.2022130 00074.099 631 115
14.12.2022138 00071.729 896 987
15.02.2022144 00069.059 942 883
16.12.2022140 00068.959 652 944
Previous transactions 8 235 000  
    
Total transaction under the program8 919 00066.40592 245 875

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 25 371 403 shares, corresponding to 1.23 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


Attachments

NHY Share buyback 16 12 2022