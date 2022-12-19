Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022
End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)
|Average price (NOK)
|Total transaction value (NOK)
|12.12.2022
|132 000
|74.18
|9 792 037
|13.12.2022
|130 000
|74.09
|9 631 115
|14.12.2022
|138 000
|71.72
|9 896 987
|15.02.2022
|144 000
|69.05
|9 942 883
|16.12.2022
|140 000
|68.95
|9 652 944
|Previous transactions
|8 235 000
|Total transaction under the program
|8 919 000
|66.40
|592 245 875
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 25 371 403 shares, corresponding to 1.23 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Attachment