PU Sole Market is Projected to Reach US$ 7.49 Billion in 2028

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the PU Sole Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Polyurethane is employed in footwear to deliver seamless blend of microclimate, ergonomics, and contented experience.

The premium characteristics of polyurethane as shoe sole material, development in footwear sales, and rising manufacturing in burgeoning economies.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





PU Sole Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Raw Material Type (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, and Polyols),

(Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, and Polyols), By Footwear Type (Leisure, Work and Safety, Slippers & Sandals, and Others),

(Leisure, Work and Safety, Slippers & Sandals, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

PU Sole Market Insights

Market Trends by Raw Material Type

The market is segmented as methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diphenyl diisocyanate (TDI), and polyols. The polyols segment held the largest share and is expected to soar high in the coming five years.

Market Trends by Footwear Type

The market is segmented as leisure, work and safety, slippers & sandals, and others. The leisure footwear segment is estimated to depict the highest growth during the forecast period. Leisure footwear is defined as footwear that is used on a regular basis for trend and comfort. Such a footwear also provides a grade of performance for various open-air activities.

Sneakers, loafers, and flat soles are the few types of leisure footwear available commercially. The material selection for soles is a prime factor as soles play a significant part in delivering comfort to users. The engagement of polyurethane in soles presents enhanced flexibility, sturdiness, and comfort, which is bolstering the demand for this segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market for PU soles (footwear polyurethane) in the coming five years. China and Indonesia are the growth engines of the region and are anticipated to hold the largest share of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the upsurge in the engagement of PU sole (footwear polyurethane) in leisure, sports, work & safety, and slippers & sandals footwear, which has subsequently augmented the demand for PU sole (footwear polyurethane). North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the PU Sole Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Coim Group

Eurofoam Group

Headway Group

Inoac Corporation

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

Manali Petrochemicalsa

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the PU Sole Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

