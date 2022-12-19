Publication of Financial Reports in 2023

English Estonian

AS Harju Elekter wishes to the shareholders Happy Holidays and informs that in the year 2023, the consolidated financial results of AS Harju Elekter will be published as following:

2022 Q4 results 22 February 2023

2023 Q1 results 26 April 2023

2023 Q2 results 26 July 2023

2023 Q3 results 25 October 2023

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 April 2023.

After their release through the stock exchange information system all Harju Elekter’s announcements are also available on company’s internet homepage at www.harjuelekter.com .

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400