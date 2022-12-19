Norwegian NITO signs with Agillic and BAS Kommunikasjon for personalised services to their members

Press release, Copenhagen, 19.12.2022

Norwegian trade union NITO has engaged with Agillic and Agillic’s gold solution partner Bas Kommunikasjon to orchestrate highly personalised communication and services for more than 100,000 members.

Established in 1936 as an independent and non-political trade union, the Norwegian Society of Engineers and Technologists (NITO) today is the largest organisation within engineering and technology in Norway with more than 100,000 members, representing 1,900 workplaces. Through the central organisation and its 19 local branches, NITO offers a comprehensive list of services from legal assistance, assistance to get better wage and working conditions, insurance, medical assistance, discount programmes and, not least, tailor-made courses and education for engineers and technologists.

NITO and Bas Kommunikasjon have been working together on several strategic projects and turned to Agillic to help optimise the customer experience and capitalise on the opportunities for NITO’s members. With Agillic’s flexible data model and personalisation capabilities, NITO can orchestrate this complex portfolio and ensure the most relevant engagement based on the individual needs and competencies of each member.

Says NITO Head of CRM Gro Beate Bortne:

“As the largest union in Norway for engineers and technologists, we have members with various needs and we would like to provide the best possible solution & services for them, via personalised data-informed marketing communication for each in an automated way for our internal efficiency. After a thorough investigation, Agillic is our omnichannel marketing automation platform choice to fulfil our needs.”

Says Bas Kommunikasjon COO Are Solberg:

“We are really looking forward to helping NITO enhance their communication with their members and prospects. Bas will implement the Customer Data Platform (CDP) from Tealium and the omnichannel marketing automation platform Agillic to enable collecting data, segmenting on these and create magical customer experiences through personalized communication.”

Says Agillic CEO Emre Gursoy:

“As a fellow engineer, I’m excited to welcome NITO and for Agillic to help them grow both their business and value to their members. Norway is one of our priority markets as part of our internationalisation strategy and we are very pleased to see the continuous growth throughout 2022 in the market – both through our direct sales engagement and through our strong partnership with Bas Kommunikasjon.”

