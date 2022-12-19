$2.79+ Billion Worldwide Online Survey Software Industry to 2031 - Increasing Penetration of the Internet and its Availability Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Survey Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global online survey software market.



The global online survey software market is expected to grow from $2.44 billion in 2021 to $2.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.21%. The online survey software market is expected to reach $4.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.90%.

Major players in the online survey software market are Qualtrics, QuestionPro, SurveyMonkey, SoGoSurvey, Zoho, SmartSurvey, Campaign Monitor, SurveyGizmo, Snap Surveys, Formstack, Typeform, Inqwise, JotForm Inc., Medallia, Inc., and Nextiva.



The online survey software market consists of sales of online survey software solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that collect feedback or data through online surveys or forms. Online survey software's specifically designed to collect feedback or data that brings actionable information through online feedback channels.

The software allows the building of questionnaires and enables tools to share them online to expand the survey reach. Online survey software is useful in the growth of the business economy and to identify critical business opportunities & market trends.



The main type of products in online survey software includes individual grade and enterprise grade. Enterprise-grade products are those that integrate into infrastructure with minimal complexity and provide transparent proxy support. They are deployed both on cloud or on-premise in organizations ranging from small-scale enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises.

The different pricing models in online survey software include one-time licenses, annual subscriptions, and monthly subscriptions. The industrial entities utilizing online survey software's include education, public sector, automotive, airline and travel, BFSI, retail, medical, and media.



North America was the largest region in the online survey software market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the online survey software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The online survey software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides online survey software market statistics, including online survey software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an online survey software market share, detailed online survey software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the online survey software industry.

This online survey software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The increasing penetration of the internet and its availability is driving the online survey software market. Increased internet penetration can lead to significant growth in important economic sectors such as education, healthcare, energy, and governance. Additionally, the number of surveys conducted via the internet has increased dramatically in the last ten years, owing to an increase in internet penetration and the relatively low cost of conducting web surveys in comparison to other methods.



Technology advancement is gaining popularity in the online survey software market. Major players in the market are focusing on bringing innovative products to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors and strengthen their market presence.

The countries covered in the online survey software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

