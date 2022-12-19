Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 12, 2022 to Friday December 16, 2022:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)212,389 3,709,186,686
12 December 202263014,355.66679,044,070
13 December 202264314,536.08099,346,700
14 December 202265314,648.05519,565,180
15 December 202266814,405.29949,622,740
16 December 202268414,457.60239,889,000
Total 12-16 December Friday3,278 47,467,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,47614,480.727450,335,008
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)32,255 472,234,502
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)219,143 3,806,989,385
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)935,709 17,197,936,797
12 December 20222,52114,572.108336,736,285
13 December 20222,57814,747.168338,018,200
14 December 20222,60914,872.870838,803,320
15 December 20222,67914,627.564439,187,245
16 December 20222,73614,699.574240,218,035
Total 12-16 December Friday13,123 192,963,085
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,51914,704.1874154,673,348
Bought from the Foundation*3,31514,704.171448,744,328
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)128,690 1,930,359,541
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)962,666 17,594,317,558

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 187,311 A shares and 834,312 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.46% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

