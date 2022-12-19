Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 12, 2022 to Friday December 16, 2022:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|212,389
|3,709,186,686
|12 December 2022
|630
|14,355.6667
|9,044,070
|13 December 2022
|643
|14,536.0809
|9,346,700
|14 December 2022
|653
|14,648.0551
|9,565,180
|15 December 2022
|668
|14,405.2994
|9,622,740
|16 December 2022
|684
|14,457.6023
|9,889,000
|Total 12-16 December Friday
|3,278
|47,467,690
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,476
|14,480.7274
|50,335,008
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|32,255
|472,234,502
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|219,143
|3,806,989,385
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|935,709
|17,197,936,797
|12 December 2022
|2,521
|14,572.1083
|36,736,285
|13 December 2022
|2,578
|14,747.1683
|38,018,200
|14 December 2022
|2,609
|14,872.8708
|38,803,320
|15 December 2022
|2,679
|14,627.5644
|39,187,245
|16 December 2022
|2,736
|14,699.5742
|40,218,035
|Total 12-16 December Friday
|13,123
|192,963,085
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,519
|14,704.1874
|154,673,348
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,315
|14,704.1714
|48,744,328
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|128,690
|1,930,359,541
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|962,666
|17,594,317,558
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 187,311 A shares and 834,312 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.46% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 19 December 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
