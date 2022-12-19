Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Opportunity in India Across Energy Sector and Outlook Till 2022: Rising Power Demand and Environmental Concerns Drive Industry Modernization

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Opportunity in India Across Energy Sector and Outlook Till 2022 (Vol-I)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India historically has been dependent upon coal-based thermal generation at large to meet its baseload requirements which indeed is a polluting source of energy generation. Moreover, aging thermal power units, falling plant efficiencies, rising power demand and the need for meeting global environmental standards is diverting the existing thermal power generation market more towards upgrading and modernizing the existing units than adding up the fresh capacities. In fact about 17 GW of state and centrally owned thermal power capacity was targeted to be upgraded and modernized by the end of 12th FYP.

Having said that, close to 2 GW of the total targeted capacity has been renovated so far creating an immediate market opportunity for approximately 15.2 GW of carrying over capacity to be modernized. Apart from this, the thermal power units that are already hitting the operational age of 10-15 years do hold significant business potential for repair and maintenance in the years to come.

Not only the thermal power units but the oil marketing companies (OMCs) too are investing big in the technological upgradation, expansion, and overhauling of existing refineries. It is pertinent to note that investment to the tune of approximately USD 5.2 Billion, is what Indian refining industry is anticipating till 2020 in developing its brownfield refineries.





BUSINESS CASE FOR MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL MARKET IN INDIA

Government has identified 7,738 MW of old/aging thermal power units that shall be replaced with energy-efficient supercritical plants with a capacity of 18,560 MW. Under this initiative, the state power generation utilities have marked out 6,608 MW of aging capacity which will lead to the creation of 16,580 MW. The central utilities have marked about 1,130 MW for replacement that will create 1,980 MW of energy efficient capacity

The new emission standards/norms laid down by environment ministry on cutting down the pollution generated by thermal power plants, steel plants, fertilizer units, refineries & petrochemical units, captive power plants. These norms brings in picture good investment opportunity in pollution control devices. It is anticipated that given the current scenario, cumulative opportunity size for emission control equipment manufacturers stands to be INR 840 Billion till 2022 into thermal power generation segment

BHEL awarded INR 137 crore for renovation and modernization of electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) of three units of 200 MW each at Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station (STPS) Stage I (3200 MW). BHEL is already executing similar R&M projects for NTPC and state utilities including Gujarat State Electricity Corporation and Chattisgarh State Power Generation Company

An investment to the tune of approximately USD 5.2 Billion, is what Indian refining industry is anticipating till 2020 in developing its brownfield refineries

Approximately INR 33,414 crores has been invested by major Indian refiners so far expanding, modernizing & upgrading of existing refineries in the country. Of the identified investment tune about 68% is the standalone contribution of BPCL

Of the total 17.3 GW of thermal power capacity targeted for renovation & modernization in 12th FYP only 2.06 GW has been achieved. 15.24 GW of opportunity exist till 2022

Key Highlights

Opportunity track for air pollution control equipment providers till 2022 - Opening of new business segment

Ranking the players as per competitiveness for thermal power generation segment/ solar power generation/ wind power generation/captive power generation/ refineries and petrochemical units

Opportunity assessment for "predictive" and "corrective" maintenance in thermal power segment/solar power generation/wind power generation/captive power generation and refineries & petrochemicals

Plant age wise MRO opportunity track in India for thermal power plants/solar power plants/wind power plants/captive power plants and refineries & petrochemical plants

State wise business case track in MRO for different industry practices

Opportunity track for BTG-BoP players in maintenance, repair and overhaul market for thermal power generation segment till 2022

Opportunity track for independent MRO service providers until 2022

Opportunity track for turbine manufacturers, generator manufacturers, gearbox and other equipment suppliers in maintenance, repair and overhaul market for wind power generation segment till 2022

Opportunity track for solar panel manufacturers, structure manufacturers, Solar Cell Manufacturers, Inverter Manufacturers etc in maintenance, repair and overhaul market for solar power generation segment till 2022

Ranking of players in MRO business segment in India as per competitiveness for each identified industrial segments

Profiling of top two players and examining the challenges for new market entrants into the MRO segment

A Must Buy For

Independent Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Equipment Subcontractors/Suppliers

Pollution Control Equipment Manufacturers/Suppliers

Engineering, Construction and Procurement Players

MRO Consultants /Consulting Agencies/Firms

Thermal Power Plant Developers

Captive Power Plant Developers

Solar/Wind Power Plant Developers

Refineries & Petrochemical Plant Owners

Government & Regulatory Bodies

Research Institutions/Bodies

Funding Bodies/Banks

KEY COMPANIES MENTIONED

BHEL

L&T

GE Power

Tata Projects

Thermax

ISGEC

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited

MHI Engineering & Industrial Projects

Toyo Engineering

Sterling & Wilson

Technip India

Steag Energy Services

Nuberg Engineering Limited

Srei Infra and many more

