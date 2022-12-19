South-East Asia In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2022 with Focus on Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia - Singapore is Attractive for IVD Companies Since Becoming a Medical Tourism Hub

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on three IVD markets in Southeast Asia: Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is a fast-growing in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, which is witnessing increasing focus by leading global players in the market. Southeast Asia has been identified as one of the key regions in APAC region offering significant opportunities for IVD companies.
These three countries together represent a fast-growing geographic region offering significant opportunity for IVD companies. The total population of these three countries is over 310 million, which is close to the population in the United States.
Among these three countries, Singapore has established world class healthcare service capabilities in terms of infrastructure as well as skilled manpower. Though the population is less than 6 million, the Singapore market is attractive for IVD companies and it has become a medical tourism hub in the region.
Indonesia, on the other hand, is a country with a huge population of about 275 million people. The country is taking significant steps to improve its healthcare infrastructure, which is offering considerable opportunities for IVD companies.
The Malaysian market, with a population of about 32 million falls in between these two countries, both in terms of healthcare service capabilities and growth potentials.
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, 2022 covers the following segments:
- POC
- Clinical Chemistry
- Immunoassays
- Molecular Assays
- Hematology
- Coagulation
- Microbiology and Virology
- Blood Testing and Typing
- Histology and Cytology
The report also profiles key companies in the market:
- Abbott Diagnostics
- ARKRAY
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. / Danaher
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)
- BioCytech Corporation
- bioMerieux Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Caris Life Sciences
- Cephei
- CTK Biotech Inc
- Danaher Corporation
- Dexcom
- DiaSorin S.p.A
- Grifols S.A.
- Healgen Scientific LLC
- Hologic, Inc.
- Horiba Medical
- Lucence Diagnostics
- Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (Mediven)
- Mindray (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.)
- MiRXES Pte Ltd.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)
- QIAGEN
- Reszon Diagnostics International
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sysmex Corporation
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Malaysia: Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape
- Regulation of Medical devices in Malaysia
- IVD Market Size Estimation and Forecast for Malaysia
- Indonesia: Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape
- Market Drivers and Challenges
- The Health Insurance System
- Policies on Procurement, Import, Market Authorization, and Halal Certification of IVDs
- IVD Market Size Estimation and Forecast for Indonesia
- Singapore: Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape
- The Health Insurance System
- Policies on Import, Registration, and Distribution of IVDs in Singapore
- Recovery of the Medical Tourism Sector
- IVD Market Size Estimation and Forecast for Singapore
- The Combined IVD Markets of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore
- Total IVD Market Size in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore and Forecasts, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
- Market Shares of the Leading IVD Companies (Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Sysmex, and Others) in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, 2022
Chapter 2: COVID-19 Testing Market Trends
- COVID-19 Testing Trends in Malaysia (2020-2022)
- COVID-19 Testing Trends in Indonesia (2020-2022)
- COVID-19 Testing Trends in Singapore (2020-2022)
Chapter 3: Point-of-Care Tests
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Cancer Testing
- Lipid Testing
- Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing
- Infectious Disease Testing
- HIV
- Hepatitis
- Tuberculosis (TB)
- Tropical Diseases
- Dengue
- Filariasis
- Leptospirosis
- Malaria
- Typhoid
- Respiratory Diseases
- Sexual Health
- Diabetes Testing - Blood Glucose Monitoring
- Other POC tests
Chapter 4: Core Lab and Clinical Chemistry
- Workstation Consolidation and Laboratory Automation
- Core Lab: Market Analysis
- Clinical Chemistry Market Analysis
- Blood Gases and Electrolytes
- Urinalysis
Chapter 5: Immunoassays
- Cardiac Markers
- Tumor Markers
- Diabetes
- Thyroid
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Other Immunoassay Segments
Chapter 6: Molecular Assays
- Oncology
- Genetic Diseases and Disorders
- Prenatal Testing, Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing, etc.
- Transplant Diagnostics
- Leading Companies (Roche, Abbott, QIAGEN, and Others) in the Molecular Diagnostics (Non-Infectious Diseases) Markets in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, 2022
Chapter 7: Hematology
- Laboratory-based Hematology: Technology and Market Trends
- Leading Companies (Sysmex, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Mindray, Roche, and Others) in the Laboratory-based Hematology Markets in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, 2022
Chapter 8: Coagulation
- Impact of COVID-19
- Lab-based Coagulation Testing
Chapter 9: Microbiology and Virology
- Antibiotic Resistant Infections: Challenges and Solutions
- Syndromic Testing
- Diagnosis of Prevalent Infectious Diseases in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore
- Hepatitis Testing
- Sepsis and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Testing
- HIV Testing
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing
- ToRCH
- Respiratory Infection Testing
- Clinical Microbiology and Virology Market Segments
- Tuberculosis (TB) Testing
- Other Prevalent Infectious Diseases and their Diagnosis in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore
- ID/AST: Market Analysis
- ID/AST Systems: Panels, Auto, and Supplies
- Blood Culture
- Chromogenic Media
- Rapid Tests Performed on Colonies from Culture Media
Chapter 10: Blood Banking Services
- Blood Typing and Grouping
- Blood Testing
- Market Trends Triggered by COVID-19 Pandemic
- Blood Banking Service Markets in Malaysia
- Blood Banking Service Markets in Indonesia
- Blood Banking Service Markets in Singapore
Chapter 11: Histology and Cytology
- HPV Testing: A Fast-Growing Market Segment
- Technological Advancements in Histology and Cytology
- Market Trends
- Histology and Cytology Markets in Malaysia
- Digital Pathology Solutions in Malaysia
- Histology and Cytology Markets in Indonesia
- Digital Pathology Solutions in Indonesia
- Histology and Cytology Markets in Singapore
- Digitization of Histology Laboratories in Singapore
Chapter 12: Company Profiles
