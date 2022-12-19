Fortuna commences installation of the SAG mill at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, commented, “We are pleased to report two significant milestones in the construction process with the energization of the high voltage substation and the commencement of the SAG mill installation.” Mr. Whittle added, “The project continues on-time and on-budget with the majority of materials and equipment now on site. Focus has now shifted to operational readiness in preparation for the commissioning of the processing plant with first gold pour expected in mid-2023.”

Construction Highlights

Overall project is 85 percent complete as of November 30, 2022 and first gold pour remains on target for mid-2023

SAG mill installation has commenced with all critical components on site



Construction of the 90kV transmission line and high voltage substation is complete and energized

Clearing of the Antenna Stage 1 Pit is complete and grade control drilling has commenced, ahead of mining activities which are scheduled for the first quarter of 2023





Project construction overview

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c610c516-767f-46ee-839f-4f8012b8a197

Processing Plant

Lycopodium has progressed in advancing the critical path scopes for the processing plant. As of the start of December, ongoing construction activities include:

Installation of the SAG mill commenced with a Metso-Outotec representative on site

Installation of carbon-in-leach (CIL) top-of-tank steel platform

Assembly of conveyors

Erection of the gold room commenced

Mechanical equipment installations in the crushing, surge bin and milling and grinding areas

Installation of overland piping and the 11kV overhead powerline commenced

The installation of the SAG mill remains on the project’s critical path and, despite global supply chain challenges, all critical components are now on site significantly reducing risk to the project schedule.





CIL top-of-tank steel platform installation



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e83ff5e1-37ba-43f9-b95e-044e3165f0a0







SAG mill installation



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b870d71a-0f23-4c2f-b9dd-d228e9adf9e9









Installation of the apron feeder in the crushing area



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82405cdc-b749-4573-9e8c-bd508ae9c7c5









Thickener installation



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cbc4a4a-56a7-4571-a679-7772048ed106









Structural steel and mechanical equipment installation in the surge bin area



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4d82ac0-362d-4cea-8445-024433db983d









Processing plant construction progress overview



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83fa6658-e9f2-4120-8637-d37a9c5b8d8c





Grid Connection

In early December, the high voltage substation and transformers were energized completing the grid connection scope of work. Power is now available for reticulation to the site infrastructure; namely, the processing plant ahead of commissioning activities in the second quarter of 2023.





High voltage substation and switchyard energized

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bd55c37-1ee9-44bb-8944-d3dbc56c2494

Mining and Operational Readiness

Mota-Engil, the mining services contractor at Séguéla, is well underway with its mobilization activities for the project. First deliveries of the mining fleet have arrived on site and are being commissioned, including a 95 tonne excavator, two 100 tonne haul trucks, two dozers, one grader and two fuel trucks.

Preparations for the operational phase of the mine are progressing well. Construction progress in the mine services area and explosives facilities is on-track to support commencement of mining activities in the first quarter of 2023. Construction of the run-of-mine (ROM) pad has commenced along with grade control drilling following the clearing of the Antenna Stage 1 Pit.





Mine services area

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0327485b-eccd-4a2e-9bc4-f5a1190b0b2b

Orders for spare parts, consumables and lubricants have been placed and are expected to arrive on site in the first quarter of 2023. Planning for the processing plant commissioning is underway with power and water supply available. Earthworks and high density polyethylene (HDPE) lining of the tailings storage facility (TSF) is expected to be completed by year end.

Cost

As of November 30, 2022, approximately $169 million of the total approved budget of $173.5 million, including $8.9 million contingency, has been committed. The total commitments to date include contracts for a guaranteed maximum price of $87 million, fixed price contracts for $15.4 million and earthworks bill of quantity and schedule of rates for $13.7 million.

Schedule

Construction at Séguéla is tracking on schedule with the project’s next major milestones below:





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8840140f-61ed-4f32-a3d7-8049c4b9d5c6

Further updates on the construction of the Séguéla gold Project will be provided as the development of the project proceeds. Séguéla's construction photo gallery can be accessed here.

Qualified Person

Raul Espinoza, Director of Technical Services for the Company, is a Fellow member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM CP) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Espinoza has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to the Séguéla Gold Project contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

