Employment Screening Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Automatic Data Processing, Capita, CareerBuilder, Experian & First Advantage

The global employment screening services market is expected to grow from $4.12 billion in 2021 to $4.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The employment screening services market is expected to reach $6.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The main services of the employment screening services market are background screening, verification, driver management, and medical and drug testing. Background screening refers to the process of investigating the backgrounds of potential employees to help companies make informed decisions regarding prospective job applicants.

The various verification done are qualification, employment history verification, reference, and other verification. The background screening offered is credit checks and criminal records. The various applications are healthcare, IT/technology/media, financial services, staffing, retail, industrial, travel and hospitality, government and education, transportation, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the employment screening services market in 2021. The regions covered in employment screening services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising need to reduce fraudulent activities done by employees is expected to propel the growth of the employment screening services market going forward. Fraudulent activities refer to deliberate acts with the intention of obtaining an unauthorized benefit, such as money or property.

The rising need to reduce fraudulent activities by newly hired employees with the intent of preventing financial and reputation loss to the organization. For instance, according to a 2021 study carried out by Experian, an Australia-based data analytics company more than 45% of businesses in India have seen an increase in fraud amid the pandemic. Therefore, the growth in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the employment screening services market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the employment screening services market. Major companies operating in the market are developing technologically advanced offerings to streamline customer and candidate experience.

For instance, in May 2021, HireRight, a US-based group background screening company launched HireRight's Applicant Center offering its vaccination history questionnaire. This service allows employers to receive candidate or employee vaccination records quickly and conveniently.

The service features a series of four questionnaires namely the vaccination history questionnaire, respirator medical questionnaire, tuberculosis exposure questionnaire, and the covid-19 vaccination questionnaire. This service offers employers the ability to efficiently screen the health records of employees. The questionnaire is based on the guidelines of various government regulatory bodies.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.49 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $6.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

