OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 DECEMBER 2022 AT 12:46 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc starts applying the Finnish Act on Mortgage Banks and Covered Bonds (151/2022) that entered into force on 8 July 2022

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp”) has today announced it commences a consent solicitation concerning its outstanding EUR 400,000,000 0.01% rate covered bonds due in 2027 (ISIN FI4000466412), EUR 600,000,000 1.50% rate covered bonds due in 2026 (ISIN FI4000522974), EUR 300,000,000 0.125% rate covered bonds due in 2024 (ISIN FI4000378674), and EUR 250,000,000 0.125% rate covered bonds due in 2023 (ISIN FI4000425830) (“Covered Bonds”) issued under OmaSp’s EUR 3,000,000,000 loan programme.

The Finnish Act on Mortgage Banks and Covered Bonds (fi: laki kiinnitysluottopankeista ja katetuista joukkolainoista, 151/2022) entered into force in Finland on 8 July 2022. The new Act replaced the previous Finnish Act on Mortgage Bank Activity (fi: laki kiinnitysluottopankkitoiminnasta, 688/2010) that is applied to the Covered Bonds. As of 30 June 2022, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has granted OmaSp a licence to operate mortgage banking under the new Act that entered into force on 8 July 2022. In the consent solicitation, OmaSp solicits consents from the holders of its outstanding Covered Bonds to change the applicable law to the new Act that entered into force on 8 July 2022 as well as to correspondingly amend certain terms of the Covered Bonds.

The consent solicitation commences on 19 December 2022. If the amendments are approved by the holders of the Covered Bonds and the supervisory authority gives the necessary consents, OmaSp will start applying the Finnish Act on Mortgage Banks and Covered Bonds (151/2022) in its entirety earliest on 19 January 2023 or on a later date notified by OmaSp.

The results of the consent solicitation will be published on OmaSp’s website as soon as possible after the procedure in writing has been completed.

Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as the legal advisor to OmaSp.

Consent Solicitation and Tabulation and Paying Agent:

OP Corporate Bank plc

Gebhardinaukio 1, FI-00510 Helsinki Finland

E-mail: liabilitymanagement@op.fi

Attention: Thomas Ulfstedt, tel. +358 50 599 1281





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

OmaSp shortly

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 37 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

