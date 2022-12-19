Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market Report 2022: Desire to Capitalise on Cloud, Analytics, Cognitive and More, Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, By Deployment Type, By Services Type, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market is expected to witness market growth of 20.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Application management service, as a full-service solution, covers all stages of the program life cycle, including business applications, tracking and help, administration, and more. Nonetheless, the growing popularity of mobile apps, which increases demand for business solutions, is expected to be the growth catalyst for the application management services market.
Businesses are looking for ways to benefit from the cloud, mobility, analytics, social computing, and cognitive computing technologies. This strengthens their commitment to application management and support services in order to maintain the right combination of efficiency and security while also aligning their growing application portfolio with their business requirements. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the Application Management Services Market in the upcoming years.
APAC is also estimated to be the key expanding area in the AMS market. India, China, and Japan are the three most important nations in the market for application management services. Moreover, APAC comprises a huge number of large enterprises as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. Increasing funding from advanced countries in order to promote small and medium-sized business organizations is expected to expedite development in application management services across APAC.
The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,879.4 million by 2027. The Japan market is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 19.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The India market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 20.9% during (2021 - 2027).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Organization Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises and
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail & eCommerce
- Government & Defense
- Manufacturing and
- Others
By Deployment Type
- On-premise and
- Cloud
By Services Type
- Application Portfolio Assessment
- Application Security
- Application Modernization
- Web & Mobile
- Cloud Application Migration and
- Others
By Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Accenture PLC
- Fujitsu Limited
- IBM Corporation
- DXC Technology Company
- HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)
- Wipro Limited
- Atos Group
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Tech Mahindra Limited
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market by Organization Size
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market by Industry Vertical
Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market by Services Type
Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Application Management Services Market by Country
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
