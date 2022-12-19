Blue Hydrogen Market Global Report 2022: Increasing Regulations Concerning GHG Emissions Driving Sector

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blue Hydrogen Market by Technology (Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Gas Partial Oxidation (POX), Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR)), End User (Petroleum Refineries, Chemical Industry, Power Generation Facilities) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydrogen has long been recognized as a possible low-carbon transportation fuel. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the role of blue hydrogen in carbon emission reduction, an increase in the demand for fuel cell-based electric vehicles, and a shift toward a hydrogen-based economy. The global blue hydrogen market is projected to reach USD 44.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

SMR: The fastest growing segment of blue hydrogen market, by technology.

The steam methane reforming segment accounted for the largest market share of the blue hydrogen market in 2021. SMR is a cost- and energy-efficient method of producing hydrogen. It is commonly used due to the easy availability of raw materials (methane). These factors are responsible for the growth of the segment

Petroleum Refinery: The fastest growing segment of hydrogen energy storage market, by end user.

The petroleum refinery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the global rise in oil and natural gas demand for various applications, such as plastic production, transportation, and electricity generation.

North America: The fastest-growing region in the hydrogen energy storage market.

The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for the blue hydrogen market, followed by Europe. The growth of the North American region can be attributed to the increasing demand for hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles and the number of hydrogen filling stations in the US and Canada.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Regulations Concerning GHG Emissions

Rising Applications of Hydrogen in FCEVs

Restraints

Energy Loss During Hydrogen Production

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Government Initiatives Concerning Development of Hydrogen-Based Economies

Rising Focus of Governments on Achieving Net Zero Emission Targets by 2050

Challenges

Integration of Hydrogen into Natural Gas Networks

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Blue Hydrogen Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Steam Methane Reforming

6.3 Auto Thermal Reforming

6.4 Gas Partial Oxidation

7 Hydrogen Generation Market, by End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Petroleum Refinery

7.3 Chemical Industry

7.4 Power Generation

7.5 Others

8 Geographic Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Aker Solutions

Aquaterra Energy Limited

BP P.L.C.

Business Overview

Dastur Energy

Engie

ENI

Equinor Asa

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineos

Johnson Matthey

Linde plc

Petrofac Limited

Shell plc

Strategic Choices Made

Technip Energies N.V.

The State Atomic Energy Corporation

Thyssenkrupp Ag

Topsoe

Uniper Se

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew9r55

Attachment