Class 1-3 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America: Future Growth Potential of Remanufactured Turbochargers is Higher

Class 1-3 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America covers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles replacement turbocharger aftermarket in the United States and Canada, in terms of both volume (million units) and value ($ million).

It analyzes unit shipment and revenue by product subcategories, such as new turbocharger, and remanufactured turbocharger, and in terms of product technologies, such as variable geometry turbochargers (VGT) and fixed-geometry turbochargers (FGT). The research deliverable also discusses the average manufacturer-level price and its forecast and average retail price points of turbo technologies across both IAM and OES channels. It also covers distribution channel share, and the channel participant mix and their revenues.

The base year for analysis is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028. In addition, technology trends, company profiles of key suppliers (OES & IAM), and growth opportunities, such as white spaces in reverse logistics, and opportunities around fit, availability, and future-proofing impact of electric and hybrids are also discussed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Replacement Turbos Aftermarket Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Crucial Questions this Research Deliverable will Address

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Trends by Turbo Technology and Product Type

Connected, Autonomous, Shared, EVs' Implications on the Replacement Turbos Aftermarket in 2028

Forecast Assumptions

Turbo Penetration in VIO

Turbo Penetration in New Vehicle Sales: Cars vs. Light Trucks

Replacement Turbochargers: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Replacement Turbochargers Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Subcategory

Replacement Turbochargers Technology Trend: VGT vs. FGT.

Replacement Turbochargers Revenue Forecast by Product Subcategory

Replacement Units and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Replacement Turbochargers Pricing Forecast by Product Subcategory

Average Retail Pricing Trends of Replacement Turbochargers: By Channel, Product Type, & Technology

Replacement Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel

Revenue Share by Key Distribution Channel Partners

Revenue Share of Top Participants

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Company Profiles & Technology Overview

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Reverse Logistics

Growth Opportunity 2: Variable Geometry Turbochargers

Growth Opportunity 3: eTurbo Boosting Technologies

5. The Last Word

The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions

6. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

List of Exhibits

