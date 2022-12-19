Class 1-3 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America: Future Growth Potential of Remanufactured Turbochargers is Higher

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Category Management: Class 1-3 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Class 1-3 Replacement Turbochargers Aftermarket in North America covers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles replacement turbocharger aftermarket in the United States and Canada, in terms of both volume (million units) and value ($ million).
It analyzes unit shipment and revenue by product subcategories, such as new turbocharger, and remanufactured turbocharger, and in terms of product technologies, such as variable geometry turbochargers (VGT) and fixed-geometry turbochargers (FGT). The research deliverable also discusses the average manufacturer-level price and its forecast and average retail price points of turbo technologies across both IAM and OES channels. It also covers distribution channel share, and the channel participant mix and their revenues.
The base year for analysis is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028. In addition, technology trends, company profiles of key suppliers (OES & IAM), and growth opportunities, such as white spaces in reverse logistics, and opportunities around fit, availability, and future-proofing impact of electric and hybrids are also discussed.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Replacement Turbos Aftermarket Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Crucial Questions this Research Deliverable will Address
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Market Trends by Turbo Technology and Product Type
- Connected, Autonomous, Shared, EVs' Implications on the Replacement Turbos Aftermarket in 2028
- Forecast Assumptions
- Turbo Penetration in VIO
- Turbo Penetration in New Vehicle Sales: Cars vs. Light Trucks
- Replacement Turbochargers: Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Replacement Turbochargers Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Subcategory
- Replacement Turbochargers Technology Trend: VGT vs. FGT.
- Replacement Turbochargers Revenue Forecast by Product Subcategory
- Replacement Units and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Replacement Turbochargers Pricing Forecast by Product Subcategory
- Average Retail Pricing Trends of Replacement Turbochargers: By Channel, Product Type, & Technology
- Replacement Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel
- Revenue Share by Key Distribution Channel Partners
- Revenue Share of Top Participants
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Company Profiles & Technology Overview
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Reverse Logistics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Variable Geometry Turbochargers
- Growth Opportunity 3: eTurbo Boosting Technologies
5. The Last Word
- The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions
6. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
