Top News: Insulin Pump Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 10.18 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Insulin Pump Market is valued at USD 4.20 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 10.18 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.90% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the most significant economic areas is the insulin pump business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for insulin pump, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Insulin Pump Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated acceleratingthe insulin pump market growth over the forecast period. The popularity of insulin pumps over conventional techniques is increasing, and technical developments are two of the factors impacting the market growth. The rising obesity prevalence, rising senior population and rising diabetes incidence are mostly to be responsible for the market's expansion.

We forecast that the tethered pumps category in the insulin pump market sales will account for more than 43% of total sales by 2028. Expandable tubing connects the pump to the catheter on tethered pumps. The dependability of these conventional pumps and the variety of products in the market are primarily contributing to the segment's huge market size.

Insulin Pump Market Dynamics

Increasing Advancement in Technology to Boost Market Growth

Technology advances are among the elements impacting the market growth. The increasing adoption of innovative technology by the healthcare industry for increased operational efficiency may be one of the primary causes of the market's fierce competition. Implementing automatic insulin pumps among patients is being accelerated by advanced intelligent techniques such as artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry.

Increasing Government initiatives to Drive the Market Growth

The market is expanding due to rising government initiatives to raise knowledge of healthcare laws and diabetes management worldwide. Additionally, there has been an increase in healthcare spending and the need for enhanced, inconspicuous, user-friendly tubeless insulin pumps. During the anticipated time frame, this is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Top Players in the Global Insulin Pump Market

Medtronic plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed

Cellenovo

Sooil Development

Valeritas, Inc

JingasuDelfu Co., Ltd.



Top Trends in Global Insulin Pump Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the insulin pump industry is the growing prevalence of diabetes. One of the causes of death and a condition with a higher likelihood of developing several other health problems, diabetes is becoming more commonplace throughout the world. The market is expanding due to the increase in type 1 diabetes diagnoses.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the insulin pump industry is the rapidly burgeoning elderly population. The fast-growing geriatric population contributes to the rising need for insulin pumps. As people age, their immune levels decline, which also contributes to the emergence of diabetes. An important growth driver in the next years may be the growing number of older patients and their choice for self-care at home.



Top Report Findings

Based on type, most of the insulin pump market's revenue is controlled by the patch pumps category. Tools available online built into patch pumps assist in establishing the precise quantity of insulin patients need. This aids in minimizing the adverse consequences of insulin overdose and other related factors. These elements are likely to help the industry rise during the anticipated term.

Based on aircraft type, most of the insulin pump market's revenue is controlled by minimedcategory. Due to the rapid consumption rate and technological improvement.

Based on accessories, most of the insulin pump market's revenue is controlled by the insulin reservoir or cartridges category. The demand for reservoirs is fueled by patients' growing usage of anchored pumps. Up to three days' worth of insulin can be stored in the reservoirs, which have a capacity of about 300 dosages. As a result, the segment is anticipated to have rapid growth in the years to come.

Based on end users, most of the insulin pump market's revenue is controlled by the hospital category. Due to the abundance of qualified medical professionals, rising government financing, and expanding private sector participation in the healthcare industry, the segment's significant share has been explained.

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Insulin Pump Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Insulin Pumpmarket are technology providers such as Medtronic plc; Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc.; Insulet Corporation; Ypsomed; Cellenovo; Sooil Development.These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players includeMedtronic plc; Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc.; Insulet Corporation; Ypsomed; Cellenovo; Sooil Development; Valeritas, Inc.; JingasuDelfu Co., Ltd.As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Tethered Pump Category inInsulin Pump Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Insulin Pumpare an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Insulin Pump to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the type, the insulin pumpmarketis divided into tethered and patch pumps.

During the forecast period, the market for insulin pumps is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the tethered pump category. The tethered industry controls the major share of the global aviation equipment market. Tethered insulin pumps have become more popular because of their portability and convenience, which allow patients to carry them in their pockets.

On the other hand, the patch pump category is anticipated to grow significantly over the upcoming years. Patch pumps are tiny and can be adhered to the top layer of skin directly. The fact that patch pumps don't require tubing and that their remote control doubles as a blood glucose monitor are crucial in the market's rapid expansion.

Global Insulin Pump Market Segmentation

By Type

Patch Pumps

Tethered Pumps

By Product

MiniMed (630G, 670G, and VEO)

Accu-Chek (Combo, Insight, and Solo)

Tandem (T: slim X2, G4, T: flex Delivery System)

Omnipod

My Life Omnipod

Others

By Accessories

Insulin reservoir or cartridges

Insulin set insertion devices

Battery



By End-use

Hospitals & clinics

Homecare

Laboratories



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

North America region dominates the market, and this trend will continue throughout the projection period due to an increase in the proportion of older adults who are more likely to have diabetes. Additionally, the region's increased need for insulin pumps is fueled by advancements in its public health system and cutting-edge medical equipment.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 10.1 Billion CAGR 15.9% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Medtronic PLC, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Tandem Diabetic Care Inc., Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed Holdings, Cellenovo Ltd., Sooil Development, Valeritas Inc., JingasuDelfu Co. Ltd.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

