The Polyol market size is estimated to be USD 36.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 49.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyols Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry And Region- Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783079/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to the recovery of several end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing demand for packaging worldwide is projected to increase the demand for polyols in the forecast period.



By Type, Polyether polyols segment accounted for the largest share of the global polyol market during the forecast period

Polyether polyols are estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.They are more commonly used polyols.



The major types of polyether polyols are polyethylene glycol, polypropylene glycol, and polytetramethylene glycol.Polyether polyols are largely used for making cushions and flexible foams used in furniture, mattresses, automobile seats, steering pads etc.



Polyester-based rigid foams are used in packaging materials and as insulation materials used for refrigeration. Polyether polyols are also used in elastomers, adhesives & sealants, polyurethane fibers, and coatings.



By Application, Flexible polyurethane foams accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period

The market is segmented by application as flexible polyurethane foams, rigid polyurethane foams and CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers).The largest application of polyols is flexible polyurethane foam.



Flexible polyurethane foam is also one of the fastest-growing applications of polyols between 2022 and 2027. The growth in furniture and automobile sector is the major reason for increase in demand of cushioning applications.



By End Use Industry, Building and construction sector accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period

Building and construction sector is estimated to be the largest market for polyol market.The building and construction sector is growing, owing to rising post covid demand, and majorly due to the increase in demand of insulating and sealant materials used in construction.



The polyols are used in decorative paints, flooring systems, coatings for exteriors & roof elements, and blinds & doors. The rapidly growing home refurbishment activities is the main drivers of polyurethane rigid foams in this sector.



APAC is projected to account for the biggest market share and highest CAGR in the polyol market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for polyol during the forecast period.Polyol markets are estimated to register significant growth in India, China, Indonesia, and Japan, due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, electronics, packaging, and others.



The growth of the Asia Pacific polyol market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China and India. Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries in the region which further boosts the growth of the polyol market.



The polyol market includes major manufacturers such as The DOW Chemical Company (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Shell chemicals (US), BASF SE (Germany) and Huntsman (US) are the key players operating in polyol market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the polyol market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 22%, and Tier 3: 33%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 50%, Directors: 25%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 20%, South America: 10%



Research Coverage

The market study covers the polyol market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on types, application, end use industries, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the polyol market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall polyol market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783079/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________