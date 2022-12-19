New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371479/?utm_source=GNW

7.11.22) pipeline Target constitutes close to 34 molecules. Out of which approximately 31 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.



Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) - Cyclin-dependent kinase 2 is an enzyme encoded by the CDK2 gene. CDK2 is the catalytic subunit of the cyclin-dependent protein kinase complex which regulates progression through the cell cycle. Activity of CDK2 is especially critical during the G1 to S phase transition. CDK2 associates with and regulated by other subunits of the complex including cyclin A or E, CDK inhibitor p21Cip1 (CDKN1A), and p27Kip1 (CDKN1B).



The report ’Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 - Drugs In Development, 2022’ outlays comprehensive information on the Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.



It also reviews key players involved in Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 9, 3, 14 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1 and 2 molecules, respectively.



Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Ear Nose Throat Disorders, Infectious Disease, Immunology, Metabolic Disorders, Respiratory and Undisclosed which include indications Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Solid Tumor, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Negative Breast Cancer (HER2- Breast Cancer), Gastric Cancer, Lung Cancer, Epithelial Ovarian Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Uterine Cancer, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Endometrial Cancer, Hearing Disorders, Lymphoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Unspecified Cancer, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), Adenocarcinoma Of The Gastroesophageal Junction, Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Colon Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, Cystic Fibrosis, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Esophageal Cancer, Gastroesophageal (GE) Junction Carcinomas, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Gliosarcoma, Hematological Tumor, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Positive Breast Cancer (HER2+ Breast Cancer), Inflammation, Laryngeal Cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Metastatic Breast Cancer, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Multiple Myeloma (Kahler Disease), Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Neuroblastoma, Pediatric Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL), Pituitary ACTH Hypersecretion (Cushing Disease), Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infections, Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Rheumatoid Arthritis, Small-Cell Lung Cancer, T-Cell Lymphomas, Thymic Carcinoma, Thyroid Cancer, Unspecified and Unspecified B-Cell Lymphomas.



Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.



Scope

- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22)

- The report reviews Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report assesses Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) targeted therapeutics



Reasons to Buy

- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22)Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Cyclin Dependent Kinase 2 (p33 Protein Kinase or Cell Division Protein Kinase 2 or CDK2 or EC 2.7.11.22) development landscape

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________