Global Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market Report 2022: A $1.1 Billion Market in 2022 - Sensing Materials and Applications Forecasts to 2027

The overall global market for Semiconductor Gas Sensors is estimated to reach US$1.1 billion in 2022.

The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Semiconductor Gas Sensors market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.

Safety & Security applications account for the largest share of the global demand for Semiconductor Gas Sensors, which is estimated to account for 23.4% share in 2022.



The use of Semiconductor Gas Sensors has gained popularity for detecting flammable, toxic, or explosive gases at low concentrations in a range of industrial and other settings, as well as for monitoring environmental pollution.

While the properties of any sensing material, such as high sensitivity, rapid response/recovery, and good selectivity, play a crucial role in determining their scope of operation, it is a challenging prospect to develop cost-effective and reliable sensing devices that can detect gases, particularly at room temperature.

Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Semiconductor Gas Sensors analyzes the market with respect to sensing material types/sub-types and applications

Semiconductor Gas Sensors market size is estimated/projected in this report by sensing material type/sub-type and by application across all major countries

Future of Chemoresistive-Based Heterostructure Gas Sensors Bright

Series of Studies on Tin Oxide Result in Enhancing Gas Sensing Performance

Copper Oxide Nanomaterial-Based Gas Sensors Gaining Wider Adoption

SnO2-Based Sensor Technology Advanced for Detecting VOCs

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 37

The industry guide includes the contact details for 55 companies

Product Outline

The market for Semiconductor Gas Sensors market studied in this report by sensing material types/sub-types used comprise:

N2D Materials

Carbon Nanotubes

Conducting Polymers

Metal Oxide (MOx) Semiconductors

The report analyzes the market for the following applications Semiconductor Gas Sensors:

Air Quality & Environmental Monitoring

Automotive

Electronic Nose

Industrial

Medical & Healthcare

Safety & Security

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Primary Causes of Atmospheric Pollution

1.1.2 The Rationale Behind Using Gas Sensors

1.1.3 Semiconductor Gas Sensors: A Brief Overview

1.1.3.1 Semiconductor Sensing Materials

1.1.3.1.1 Some History & Something Current

1.1.3.1.2 Metal Oxide Semiconductors

1.1.3.1.3 Conducting Polymers

1.1.3.1.4 Carbon Nanotubes

1.1.3.1.5 2D Materials

1.1.3.2 What the Future Holds

1.1.3.3 Fabrication Methods of Semiconductor Gas Sensors

1.1.3.4 Components and Design of Sensor Devices

1.1.3.4.1 Signal Conditioning and Interfaces for Gas Sensors

1.1.3.4.2 Circuitry for Driving, Sensing and Control

1.1.3.4.3 Measuring Sensing Material and Readout Interface

2. SEMICONDUCTOR GAS SENSORS APPLICATIONS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1 Air Quality & Environmental Monitoring

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Electronic Nose (e-Nose or eNose)

2.4 Industrial

2.5 Medical & Healthcare

2.6 Safety & Security

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Future of Chemoresistive-Based Heterostructure Gas Sensors Bright

3.2 Series of Studies on Tin Oxide Result in Enhancing Gas Sensing Performance

3.3 Copper Oxide Nanomaterial-Based Gas Sensors Gaining Wider Adoption

3.4 SnO2-Based Sensor Technology Advanced for Detecting VOCs

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Aeroqual (New Zealand)

Alphasense Sensors (United Kingdom)

Angst + Pfister AG (Switzerland)

Carel Indstries SpA (Italy)

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Ltd (China)

Dracal Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

E+E Elektronik Ges.M.B.H (Austria)

Edinburgh Sensors Ltd (United Kingdom)

Figaro Engineering, Inc. (Japan)

Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (United Kingdom)

Honeywell Analytics, Inc. (Industrial Division) (United States)

Invest Electronics Ltd (Bulgaria)

Ion Science Ltd (United Kingdom)

Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH (Germany)

MSA Safety, Inc, (United States)

Nissha FIS, Inc. (Japan)

OGAM Technology Co Ltd (South Korea)

Riken Keiki Co Ltd (Japan)

Seitron S.p.A. (Italy)

Sensidyne LP (United States)

Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

SGX Sensortech (Switzerland)

Shenzhen Daweilai Sensing Technology Development Co Ltd (China)

Siemens AG (Germany)

smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH (Germany)

Teledyne API (United States)

5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market Overview by Sensing Material

6.1.1 Global Metal Oxide (MOx) Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market Overview by Sub-Segment

6.1.2 Semiconductor Gas Sensors' Sensing Material Market Overview by Global Region

6.1.2.1 2D Materials

6.1.2.2 Carbon Nanotubes

6.1.2.3 Conducting Polymers

6.1.2.4 Metal Oxide (MOx) Semiconductors

6.1.2.4.1 Metal Oxide (MOx) Semiconductor Gas Sensors Sub-Type Market Overview by Global Region

6.2 Global Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market Overview by Application

6.2.1 Semiconductor Gas Sensors Application Market Overview by Global Region

6.2.1.1 Air Quality & Environmental Monitoring

6.2.1.2 Automotive

6.2.1.3 Electronic Nose (eNose or e-Nose)

6.2.1.4 Industrial

6.2.1.5 Medical & Healthcare

6.2.1.6 Safety & Security

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Building Automation Products, Inc. (BAPI) (United States)

Dracal Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

ESP Safety, Inc (United States)

Honeywell Analytics, Inc. (Industrial Division) (United States)

MSA Safety, Inc, (United States)

Sensidyne LP (United States)

Teledyne API (United States)

8. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Alphasense Sensors (United Kingdom)

Angst + Pfister AG (Switzerland)

Cambridge Sensortech Limited (United Kingdom)

Carel Indstries SpA (Italy)

E+E Elektronik Ges.M.B.H (Austria)

Edinburgh Sensors Ltd (United Kingdom)

Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (United Kingdom)

Invest Electronics Ltd (Bulgaria)

Ion Science Ltd (United Kingdom)

Micro-Hybrid Electronic Gmbh (Germany)

Nanoz (France)

Seitron S.p.A. (Italy)

Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

SGX Sensortech (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH (Germany)

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Aeroqual (New Zealand)

Chemtrols Industries Pvt Ltd (India)

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co Ltd (China)

Hubei Cubic-Ruiyi Instrument Co Ltd (China)

Figaro Engineering, Inc. (Japan)

Foshan Chuandong Magnetoelectric Co Ltd (China)

Hubei Cubic-Ruiyi Instrument Co Ltd (China)

Macro Technology Instruments Co Ltd (Taiwan)

Nissha FIS, Inc. (Japan)

OGAM Technology Co Ltd (South Korea)

Riken Keiki Co Ltd (Japan)

Shanghai Boqu Instrument Co Ltd (China)

Shenzhen Daweilai Sensing Technology Development Co Ltd (China)

Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co Ltd (China)

SOUTH AMERICA

11. REST OF WORLD

11.1 Rest of World Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market Overview by Sensing Material

11.1.1 Rest of World Metal Oxide (MOx) Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market Overview by Sub-Segment

11.2 Rest of World Semiconductor Gas Sensors Market Overview by Application

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE

