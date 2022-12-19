New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371478/?utm_source=GNW

Although the changes in the state of the heme moiety upon exposure of enzyme to NO and its correlation to the stimulation of sGC catalytic activity.



Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2) pipeline Target constitutes close to 31 molecules. Out of which approximately 28 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 4, 5, 6 and 13 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2 and 1 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Metabolic Disorders, Genito Urinary System And Sex Hormones, Infectious Disease, Oncology, Gastrointestinal, Respiratory, Central Nervous System, Hematological Disorders, Dermatology, Immunology and Musculoskeletal Disorders which include indications Glaucoma, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease (Chronic Renal Failure), Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension, Diabetic Nephropathy, Hypertension, Neuroinflammation, Ocular Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension, Sickle Cell Disease With Vaso-Occlusive Crisis, Acute Heart Failure, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Alzheimer’s Disease, Asthma, Brain Cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cirrhosis, Cognitive Impairment Associated With Schizophrenia (CIAS), Colorectal Cancer, Critical Limb Ischemia, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Diabetic Retinopathy, Diastolic Heart Failure, Dry (Atrophic) Macular Degeneration, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ischemic Stroke, Kidney Disease (Nephropathy), Liver Fibrosis, MELAS Syndrome (Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-Like Episodes), Mitochondrial Diseases, Mycobacterium Infections, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR), Open-Angle Glaucoma, Osteoporosis, Pancreatic Cancer, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)/ Peripheral Vascular Disease (PVD), Pneumonia, Portal Hypertension, Pressure Ulcers, Prostate Cancer, Raynauds Disease, Schizophrenia, Skin Ulcers, Stable Angina, Stroke, Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma), Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Unspecified Cardiovascular Disorders and Vascular Dementias.



The latest report Soluble Guanylate Cyclase - Drugs In Development, 2022, outlays comprehensive information on the Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.



Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.



Scope

- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2)

- The report reviews Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report assesses Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC or EC 4.6.1.2) targeted therapeutics



