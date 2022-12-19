Vitamin D Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 696.0 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vitamin D Testing Market is valued at $ 528.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 696.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Vitamin D Testing business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Vitamin D Testing, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/vitamin-d-testing-market-1939/request-sample

Vitamin D Testing Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors are anticipated to accelerate the Vitamin D Testing market growth in the forecast period. One of the main factors favorably affecting the demand for Vitamin D Testing is the rising prevalence and incidence of vitamin D deficiency.

Additionally, during the projected period, the market growth is likely boosted by continuous R & D activities, global expansion, approval & commercialization of novel tests, and several government programs.

Vitamin D Testing Market Dynamics

Growing Incidence of Vitamin D Deficiency and Related Disorders to Drive the Market:

One of the leading causes of the expanding demand for this technique is the rising prevalence of vitamin D insufficiency and its accompanying disorders, such as osteoporosis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Additionally, a large patient population with vitamin D insufficiency is seeking medical care to correct their condition, adding to the growing financial burden. Ultimately, this prompted the government and other for-profit and nonprofit groups to take on more initiatives for several awareness campaigns about the significance of vitamin D.

Increased Popularity of Preventive Healthcare to Promote Market Growth:

The demand for diagnostic tests like vitamin D testing has increased due to the growing trend toward preventative healthcare. In addition, the need for these tests has increased due to people's growing awareness of the value of early detection and treatment for many health issues.

Top Players in the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

bioMérieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mindray

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Maccura

For Additional Information on Vitamin D Testing Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Top Trends in Global Vitamin D Testing Market

The increase in chronic diseases like Crohn's disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and celiac disease, as well as the growing elderly population worldwide, are two trends that Vantage Market Research (VMR) anticipates will affect the vitamin D testing market.



The increased demand for innovation in current medical processes in the healthcare industry has driven research centers to produce tests that can provide more accurate findings. This is another trend that VMR thinks will continue in the vitamin D testing industry.



Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/vitamin-d-testing-market-1939/0

Top Report Findings

Based on product, most of the Vitamin D Testing market’s revenue is controlled by the kits segment. The segmental increase is driven by the introduction of advanced point-of-care testing kits for the quantitative diagnosis of vitamin D during the projection period.



Based on test type, the 25 Hydroxy vitamin D test category dominated the Vitamin D Testing market. Due to the test's recent commercialization, the availability of numerous commercial testing tools, and its accuracy in detecting bone abnormalities, it is anticipated that this trend will continue.



Based on application, the clinical testing category dominated the Vitamin D Testing market, and this trend is anticipated to continue. Increased demand for vitamin D test procedures results from rising initiatives to raise awareness of this testing and the rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency.



Top 10 Players Generate Greater Part of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market Revenue

Major producers in the worldwide vitamin D testing market are acquiring a competitive edge by focusing on mergers and tie-ups. As a result, there are many players in the global vitamin D testing market, including bioMérieux SA (France), Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mindray (China), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Corporation (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), and Maccura (China). Additionally, it is projected that the market players' expanding investments in the production of improved test kits and the growing use of vitamin D tests in numerous healthcare research procedures will considerably accelerate the expansion of the research testing sector.

25 Hydroxy Vitamin D Test Category in Vitamin D Testing Market to Generate Most of the Revenue

In 2021, the 25-hydroxy vitamin D market category dominated and held a sizeable market share. Therefore, in terms of revenue growth and Vitamin D Testing market share, this segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period.

Because 25-hydroxy vitamin D has a longer half-life than other vitamins, although being present in lesser quantities, it is easier to identify and estimate its levels in plasma serum, which has contributed to the segment's growth. Additionally, the market is driven by its capacity to recognize different bone problems brought on by inadequate vitamin D levels.

Additionally, the ongoing research in this area and the rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency conditions like rickets are anticipated to fuel this segment's revenue growth. Due to the simplicity of testing with blood samples, this is also the most popular testing option among medical professionals.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Vitamin D Testing Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Segmentation

By Product

Kits

Reagents

Instruments



By Test Type

25 Hydroxy Vitamin D Test

1, 25 Dihydroxy Vitamin D Test

By Application

Clinical Testing

Research Testing

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the market, and this pattern of dominance will persist during the forecast period. In Germany, vitamin D insufficiency affects the general population. Both adults and children are substantially more likely to have it than younger people. Furthermore, many German research shows that the typical consumption of vitamin D falls short of the daily amounts advised. These factors increase the nation's blood tests for vitamin D, which in turn fuels the market.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 528.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 696.0 Billion CAGR 4.7% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players bioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mindray, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., and Maccura.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: