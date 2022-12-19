New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Volatile Memory Market by Type, Wafer Size, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03629284/?utm_source=GNW

The 3D NAND type in non-volatile memory accounted for a market share of about 27% of the global market in 2021.



Europe region is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the Non-volatile memory market during the forecast period.

The non-volatile memory market in Europe is driven by the growth of the electronics industry and the presence of top manufacturers and suppliers in the region.Companies such as Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) and STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland) offer a wide range of non-volatile memory solutions, including EEPROM, flash, EPROM, and nvSRAM non-volatile memories.



Mass storage and mobile phones are the major applications of non-volatile memory in Europe. Germany, the economic powerhouse of Europe, plays a crucial role in the non-volatile memory market in Europe and is expected to drive the growth of this market.

The key players operating in the non-volatile memory market include SAMSUNG (South Korea), Western Digital Technologies, Inc. (US), KIOXIA Holdings Corporation (Japan), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), and SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea) among others. The other companies profiled in the report are Microchip Technology Inc. (US), ROHM CO., LTD. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Nantero, Inc. (US), Crossbar Inc. (US), Everspin Technologies Inc. (US), Winbond (Taiwan), Pure Storage, Inc. (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Viking Technology (US), NVMdurance (Ireland), Avalanche Technology (US), SMART Modular Technologies (US), Flexxon Pte Ltd (Singapore), YMTC (China), ATP Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), HT Micron (Brazil), and SkyHigh Memory Limited (China). The non-volatile memory market has been segmented into type, wafer size, , end user, and region.



Based on type the non-volatile memory market has been segmented as traditional memory (Flash Memory, EEPROM, nvSRAM, EPRoM) and emerging memories (3D NAND, MRAM / STT-MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM/CBRAM, NVDIMM, PCM, NRAM, and Others).Based on end use the non-volatile memory market has been segmented by consumer electronics, enterprise storage, automotive & transportation, military & aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, agriculture, and retail.



Based on region the Non-volatile memory market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on type, wafer size, end user, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the non-volatile memory market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the non-volatile memory market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the non-volatile memory market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as an in-depth analysis of their revenues

