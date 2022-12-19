The Global Sunflower Oil Market is expected to grow by $5251.78 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sunflower Oil Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373858/?utm_source=GNW

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the sunflower oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production, increasing preference for healthy food ingredients, and demand for sunflower oil.



The sunflower oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food

• Industrial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

• North America



This study identifies the introduction of new packaging for sunflower oil as one of the prime reasons driving the sunflower oil market growth during the next few years. Also, plant expansion for sunflower seeds and expansion of sunflower seed harvested area will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sunflower oil market covers the following areas:

• Sunflower oil market sizing

• Sunflower oil market forecast

• Sunflower oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sunflower oil market vendors that include Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Avril SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Colorado Mills, Conagra Brands Inc., Kaissa Oil, Kernel Holding S.A., M.K. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., MK GROUP, Oliyar Co., Optimus Agro, Parakh Group, PPB Group Berhad, REIN Oil, Rusagro Group of Companies LLC, and ViOil Industrial Group. Also, the sunflower oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



