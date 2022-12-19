Emulsifier Market Worth USD 7.4 Billion by 2030 Witnessing a CAGR of 6.10% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emulsifier Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Emulsifier Market Information by Chemical Structure, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.10% CAGR to reach USD 7.4 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope

In the cosmetic, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries, emulsifiers are employed as stabilizing agents to aid in the stabilization of two or more immiscible liquids. It is also employed in the food sector to protect food's delicate flavors, textures, and flavors. Additionally, it is employed in the production of agrochemicals in the agricultural sector. Tablets, creams and gels, and syrups can all use in the pharmaceutical sector. Emulsifiers are mostly utilized in liquid mixtures where one solution is water-based and the other is oil-based. By keeping them from separating, it keeps the mixture well-blended.

These advanced emulsions are composed of a variety of soft complex materials, such as solid lipid nanoparticles, Pickering emulsions, multilayer emulsions, high internal phase emulsions (HIPEs), nanoemulsions, and multiple emulsions. Pickering emulsions are similar to ordinary emulsions, but colloidal particles rather than amphiphilic molecules are used to create and stabilize them.

Pickering emulsions' main benefit is that they have great resistance to coalescence since the colloidal components strongly sterically and occasionally electrostatically repel one another. Reactive emulsifiers, as opposed to conventional emulsifiers, have the ability to copolymerize with monomers during emulsion polymerization.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 7.4 Billion CAGR 6.10% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Chemical Structure, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing use of emulsifiers in food products such as cereals, instant nutrition products ready to eat instant meals and snacks. With the modernization of the world demand for packaged food products are more in number.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the emulsifiers industry are

BASF SE (Germany)

DowDuPont (U.S.)

Kerry Group (Republic of Ireland)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Akzonobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

the Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Stepan Company (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

In November 2022, Reactsurf 2490, a novel APE-free1 polymerizable surfactant from Solvay, was introduced. It is intended to serve as the major emulsifier for acrylic, vinyl-acrylic, and styrene-acrylic latex systems. In comparison to traditional surfactants, Reactsurf 2490 enhances emulsion performance to give improved functional and aesthetic benefits in exterior coatings and pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs), even at high temperatures. Reactsurf 2490 is frequently used in exterior coatings, pressure-sensitive adhesives, paint binders, adhesives & sealants, textile & nonwoven binders, paper coatings, and building & construction applications, among other things.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the key emulsifier market drivers is anticipated to be the increase in population around the world. The demand for emulsifiers rises as the population grows because of the increased demand for different meals, beverages, and other goods. The UN projects that 9.8 billion people will inhabit the planet by the year 2050. During the projected period, increasing urbanization is anticipated to aid in the market's expansion. In contrast to the present urbanization rate of 55%, the United Nations predicts that by the year 2050, almost 68% of the world's population would reside in urban regions. High demand will be the result of the expanding world population and urbanization's rapid expansion, particularly in developing economies.

Emulsifiers play a significant role in the manufacturing of chocolates, bread, and ice cream as well as other bakery and confectionery products. The growing popularity of inventive baked items with longer shelf lives supports this tendency even further. Additionally, because natural emulsifiers are safer and more stable in food compositions, their demand is rising. The widespread use of these ingredients in the creation of snacks, sauces, creams, alcoholic beverages, and pancakes is presenting a profitable potential for market participants. In addition, the desire for natural and organic personal care products as well as skin care products is driving up the price of bio-based emulsifiers.

The increased health consciousness of consumers, along with the rising disposable income of all developing countries, presents opportunities. Due to people's growing concern for personal care, product consumption is gradually rising every day. The usage of emulsifiers in creams, lotions, shampoo, and cosmetics is growing in the cosmetic industry. Emulsifiers are utilized in cosmetics because of their vicious nature, high thermal heat tolerance, and shear stability. The market is booming with all these different prospects thanks to the rising demand for the personal care, cosmetics, and health care sectors. The market expansion is being driven by an increase in demand for skincare and hair care products.

Market Restraints:

A few obstacles will prevent the emulsifier market from expanding. The biggest barrier may be the stringent rules governing the production and supply of some emulsifiers, which slow down the expansion of the global market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The market for emulsifiers suffered as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Due to distribution channel disruption that made it harder to get production inputs like the raw plant and animal materials used to make emulsifiers, emulsifier production and processing have decreased. Seasonal issues like border crossing limitations and insufficient availability of skilled labor and services were among the other difficulties. These worries caused a decrease in raw material availability and processing capacity, which worsened sales conditions and delayed production and market activities.

Market Segmentation

By Chemical Composition

The natural-synthetic and semi-synthetic are the key segments, with respect to chemical composition. The three types of synthetic emulsifiers are anionic, cationic, and nonionic.

By Application

Food items, personal care, and cosmetic products, pharmaceuticals, the oil emulsifier industry, agrochemicals, and other products make up the worldwide emulsifier market.

Regional Insights

The largest portion of the worldwide market belongs to the Asia Pacific. The packaged food products industry is the biggest end-user of emulsifiers in the region. Also, the rising prominence of overseas companies in the personal care and cosmetics sector of the region will result in notable industry growth.

