The US Outdoor Furniture Market is expected to grow by $1434.3 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period

Our report on the outdoor furniture market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces, growing residential and commercial construction markets, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion.



The outdoor furniture market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Outdoor furniture and accessories

• Outdoor grills and accessories

• Patio heating products



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



This study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing availability of multifunctional outdoor furniture and growing sales of outdoor furniture products online will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the outdoor furniture market in US covers the following areas:

• Outdoor furniture market sizing

• Outdoor furniture market forecast

• Outdoor furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market vendors that include Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group. Also, the outdoor furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

