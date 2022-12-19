The Global Sustainability Management Software Market is expected to grow by $988.75 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustainability Management Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187806/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the sustainability management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward green initiatives, the need for better brand positioning and operational efficiency, and increased demand across enterprises.



The sustainability management software market is segmented as below:

By Application

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Oil and gas



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of analytics in sustainability management software as one of the prime reasons driving the sustainability management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of smart grids and the increasing adoption of cloud-based sustainability management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sustainability management software market covers the following areas:

• Sustainability management software market sizing

• Sustainability management software market forecast

• Sustainability management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sustainability management software market vendors that include Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Dakota Software Corp., Diligent Corp., ENGIE SA, Figbytes Inc., Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PDS Group, Quentic GmbH, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sphera Solutions Inc., UL LLC, Urjanet Inc., VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and LogicLadder Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Also, the sustainability management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

