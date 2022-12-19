The Global Magazine Publishing Market is expected to grow by $3549.6 mn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 0.65% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magazine Publishing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039437/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. The market is driven by an increase in the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of a wide range of magazines, and the high public impact of printed magazines.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of a wide range of magazines, and the high public impact of printed magazines.



The magazine publishing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Print

• Digital



By Application

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of magazines as a focused advertising platform as one of the prime reasons driving the magazine publishing market growth during the next few years. Also, the evolution of programmatic advertisement buying and interactive advertisements in print magazines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the magazine publishing market covers the following areas:

• Magazine publishing market sizing

• Magazine publishing market forecast

• Magazine publishing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis includes several leading magazine publishing market vendors that include Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg L.P, British Broadcasting Corp., Cairo Communication Spa, CJK Group Inc., Dazed Media, Forbes Media LLC, Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Gannett Co. Inc., Guardian News and Media Ltd., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, HT Media Ltd., InterActiveCorp, Kadokawa Corp., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Paramount Global, Paste Media Group, The New York Times Co., The Walt Disney Co., and Hearst Communications Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

