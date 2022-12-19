Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing Report 2022: Top Competitors Generated $28.9 Billion in 2021 - Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report provide a comprehensive analysis of the market structure, drivers, and leading competitors as well as marketing strategies, M&As, divestures and new products.
In 2021, the market for business information top competitors in the tax, accounting and business information publishing market generated a total of $28.9 billion, an increase of 10.5% from 2020, powered by strong growth from several key players, notably Garter, Intuit, Dow Jones and Xero.
Despite that increase, tax and accounting professionals are expected to face challenges in the years ahead, including disruption from government policies in the U.S. as well as in OECD markets. Rely on the Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Publishing Report to build your strategy in these critical publishing markets for this year and beyond.
The report identifies several key drivers spurring this market's growth. Among the most significant is the current state of taxation and regulation of business, along with a macroeconomic environment that supports the demand for tax and accounting information. In addition, business information product sales are driven by a need to evaluate and manage risk. are the data-driven products that benefit from the power of AI power by scale; vast data sets and superior data technology expertise.
The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report contain separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Global regulatory trends: including a sharp rise in sales taxes in the U.S. and in OECD markets; dealing with the COVID aftermath, and digitization of tax collection in the U.S. and global minimum tax
- Market and industry trends: including breakdowns by geographic region, and the growing application of AI, machine learning and natural language processing in new platforms, tools and solutions
- Leading competitors: including data on market share and M&A activity, including the mega-merger of S&P Global and HIS Markit
- Global perspective and forecast including currency effects and global market forecasts
- Detailed company profiles
The following companies are profiled in this report:
- Bloomberg Tax
- Dow Jones
- Gartner
- Harvard Business Publishing
- Haufe Group
- HIS Market
- Intuit
- Kantar
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- S&P Global
- SAGE Group
- Thomson Reuters
- Wiley
- Wolters Kluwer
- Xero
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
- Introduction
- Definition of the Business Information Publishing Market
- Definitions by Format
- Information Databases
- Platforms/Tools & Solutions
- Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)
- Definitions by Geography
- Sources of Information
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts
Executive Overview
- Introduction
- Revenue & Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Drivers
- Outlook
Trends & Product Landscape
- Introduction
- Current Trends
- Automation
- Continuous Accounting
- Advisory Roles
- Tax Legislation: US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
- Tax Legislation: Inflation Reduction Act
- COVID Aftermath and Taxes
- The Digital Tax Collector
- Global Minimum Tax
- The ESG Juggernaut
- Looking Ahead
- SMB Penetration
- Data Security
- Blockchain & Accounting
- Product Landscape
- Table Business Publishing Market by Product Format, 2020-2022 (million dollars)
- Intelligence Platforms/Tools & Solutions
- Information Databases
- Other Formats (Hardcover & E-Books & Professional Journals)
Leading Competitors
- Introduction
- Market Share
- Table Leading Business Information Publishers, 2020-2021 (million dollars)
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2018
- Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2019
- Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2020
- Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2021
- Table Business Publishing M&A Activity, 2022
- Gartner
- Company Overview
- Business Segments
- Recent Company Performance
- Publishing Strategy
- Innovation
- S&P Global
- Intuit
- Kantar
- Sage Group
- IHS Markit
- Wolters Kluwer
- Thomson Reuters
- Dow Jones
- Xero
- Harvard Business Publishing
- Haufe Group
- Wiley
- Bloomberg Tax
Global Perspective & Forecast
- Introduction
- Currency Effects
- Table Currency Exchange Rates, 2019-2021
- Business Publishing by Geography
- Market Forecast
- Global Markets
- Product Segments
- Forecast Market Share for Leading Competitors
