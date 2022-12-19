The Global Traffic Safety Products Market is expected to grow by $1,211.21 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Safety Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886252/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the traffic safety products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on the development of road infrastructure, the rising number of road accidents, and the increasing investments in the construction of industrial and commercial areas.



The traffic safety products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Traffic vests and rainwear

• Tube delineators

• Traffic cones

• Traffic barricades

• Others



By End-user

• Municipal

• Industrial

• commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of traffic safety products made of eco-friendly and recycled materials as one of the prime reasons driving the traffic safety products market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in traffic safety products and technological advances in traffic safety products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the traffic safety products market covers the following areas:

• Traffic safety products market sizing

• Traffic safety products market forecast

• Traffic safety products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traffic safety products market vendors that include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Corp., Conduent Inc., eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lindsay Corp., RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Saferoad Holding AS, Shenzhen LuMing Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd., SWARCO AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Traffic Technologies Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Vectus Industries Ltd., Verra Mobility Corp., and W.W. Grainger Inc. Also, the traffic safety products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

