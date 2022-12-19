The Global Speakers Market is expected to grow by $115.46 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Speakers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777296/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the speakers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart speakers, the growing penetration of smart homes, and the popularity of wireless streaming of audio content.



The speakers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Stereo speakers

• Smart speakers



By Technology

• Wireless speakers

• Wired speakers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the popularity of multi-room streaming speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the speakers market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of cloud-hosted music streaming services and focus on ai-ready speakers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the speakers market covers the following areas:

• Speakers market sizing

• Speakers market forecast

• Speakers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading speakers market vendors that include 3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Premier Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, and Xiaomi Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

