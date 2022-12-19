The Global Athleisure Market is expected to grow by $176.16 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764030/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the athleisure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prominence of online shopping, the increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporates, and the rise and evolution of the athleisure movement.



The athleisure market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mass athleisure

• Premium athleisure



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of denim athleisure as one of the prime reasons driving the athleisure market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of polyester fiber in athleisure wear and increasing collaborations between celebrities and athleisure manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the athleisure market covers the following areas:

• Athleisure market sizing

• Athleisure market forecast

• Athleisure market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading athleisure market vendors that include adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the athleisure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

