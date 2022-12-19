Biogen Reaches Agreement with Genentech to Receive Royalties on the Potential Commercialization of a Late-Stage Bispecific Antibody as Part of Anti-CD20 Collaboration

Glofitamab is an investigational T-cell engaging bispecific antibody targeting CD20 and CD3 in development for B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other blood cancers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced that it has reached an agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, related to the commercialization and sharing of economics for glofitamab. Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will have no payment obligations and will receive tiered royalties on potential net sales of glofitamab within the United States as part of the companies long-standing collaboration on antibodies targeting CD20.

Glofitamab is an investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody being developed by Roche for the treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), mantle cell lymphoma, and other blood cancers1. Glofitamab is based on a novel structural format called ‘2:1’, which is engineered to have two ‘Fab’ regions that bind to CD20 and one ‘Fab’ region which binds to CD3. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient’s own T-cells to engage and eliminate cancer B cells.

Data from the Phase II NP30179 study investigating glofitamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) DLBCL have been submitted for review to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and submissions to additional health authorities worldwide, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are ongoing. If approved, glofitamab has the potential to be a first-in-class fixed-duration CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody in DLBCL.

Genentech will have sole decision-making rights on the commercialization of glofitamab within the United States and, in the event of approval, Biogen is eligible to receive tiered royalties in the mid-single digits range on potential net sales of glofitamab within the United States.

Glofitamab, together with mosunetuzumab, is part of the Roche and Genentech CD20xCD3 antibody portfolio that seeks to address the unmet needs of people living with blood cancers. In January 2022, Biogen exercised the option to have joint decision-making rights related to the development and potential commercialization of mosunetuzumab, and Genentech will continue to lead the strategy and implementation of the program. The companies have had a collaboration on antibodies targeting CD20 since 1995.

About Biogen

As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Sir Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today, Biogen has a leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and developed the first and only approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is also commercializing biosimilars and focusing on advancing one of the industry’s most diversified pipelines in neuroscience that will transform the standard of care for patients in several areas of high unmet need.

